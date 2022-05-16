sport, local-sport,

A late equaliser from Jared Corby has helped Orana Spurs escape against Mudgee Gulgong Wolves with a 2-all draw in the Western Premier League on Saturday. Playing at Glen Willow Park, Spurs were down 2-1 with only minutes remaining before Corby scored a screamer from near halfway. Coach Ben Manson was away for the game due to work commitments but said by all reports the Spurs skipper's goal was impressive. "Another late goal, we like to make it hard for ourselves," he said. "Jared Corby our captain scored from halfway." Along with Corby, Bailey McCabe also continued his impressive form scoring yet another goal in the draw while Jono Toll and Luke McClure made their top-grade debuts. As he was away, Manson credited a pair of the club's coaches who stepped up in his absence to take charge of the team. "Michael Richardson stepped up to coach while I was away and he was brilliant," he said. "He and Chris Nee stepped in, they do our local stuff and put their hand up to go to Mudgee to coach. "They did an extremely good job." READ ALSO: Saturday's result now means the Wolves have three draws and a loss from their four matches but Manson knows the side can cause some upsets later in the season. "I've been told they have two different teams every time because most of them work on the mines," he said. "Apparently they have a rotating roster and one team is better than the other but that's hearsay. "They played really good football, I like going away and coming away with points." Spurs now sit in fifth place on the ladder with seven points to their name, three behind Parkes and Orange Waratahs who are inside the top four. The Spurs mentor knows the competition will likely come down to the wire as there are so many quality sides across the region. "It changes so quickly because some teams have played four games and some five or six," he said. "It's going to be a close-run all the way through the 22 rounds. "I think you can't count anyone out, I know Orange CYMS haven't had the best start but Mudgee didn't last year and they were one of the better teams at the end of the year. "You can never tell teams actually improve throughout the season but some get worse." Looking ahead, Spurs will play cross-town rivals Dubbo Bulls FC in a mouth-watering clash on Wednesday night at No.1 Oval and Manson knows it should be a cracker. "We also Bulls on Wednesday which will be a very good competition," he said. "It's always been a close one throughout the years and we've got so much respect for each other."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/c3582085-c245-4765-b32b-73e7de58837a.jpg/r859_666_3936_2405_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg