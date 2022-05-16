sport, local-sport,

Go back just a few months and the board at the Narromine Gorillas feared for the future of their club. The core group of players who had become synonymous with the Gorillas over a number of years had called time on their decorated careers and there was serious concerns about who would take their place. Fast-forward to last Saturday afternoon at Cale Oval and you wouldn't have known there had been any reason to worry. The Gorillas might have been have been beaten by the Dubbo Rhinos in both the first and second grade New Holland Cup matches, but the bumper Ladies Day crowd created a buzzing atmosphere. READ ALSO: - Roos prove 'our own worst enemies' in heavy loss to classy Eagles - Love of the game has Rabbitohs in a better mindset ahead of Dubbo fixture - Haycock brothers deliver on debut as young Fishies hand Forbes first defeat There was also glimpses of promise throughout the days from the Gorillas, with the new generation of younger players getting supporters up on their feet on a number of occasions. "People talk about rugby being dead, but I don't think that's the case at all," Gorillas president and first grade player Tim Allworth said post-game. "It's excellent. It rained heaps during the week so there's no wheels turning in the paddocks and plenty of people turned up here. "With it being Ladies Day, I don't think I've seen it bigger. It's really exciting." It's fitting that as the Gorillas' home ground of Cale Oval undergoes major upgrades there's also a changing of the guard in the playing roster. While Allworth provides an older head in first grade and the likes of Mick Harris and former Aussie 7s representative Pat McCutcheon are still around the second grade team, new players are taking control. In the lead-up to Saturday's matches, Allworth and the coaches looked across the two senior sides and realised the average age at the club was now close to 21. Henry Buttsworth, Dan Battishall and Justin Clarke are the key playmakers for the first grade team and provide experience but a horde of up-and-coming players are starting to find their feet in senior rugby. "At the end of last season we were really worried because a lot of the older guys who have held this club together for a long time finally hung the boots up," Allworth said. "I don't know what it is but we found all these 18, 19 and 20-year-olds that want to run around and have a bit of fun. Maybe that's the beauty of throwing a few beers at them." Saturday's clash with the Rhinos was heated at times as five Dubbo players were shown cards while Narromine's Hamish Job also spent time in the sin-bin. Despite that, Rhinos coach Doug Sandry also commended the spirit of rugby on show and the support both club's provided on the sideline. "It was a great day," Sandry said. "That was fantastic. It was a brilliant game ... it was a great atmosphere and it's great for club rugby." Saturday was a much-needed boost for the Gorillas after a slow start to the season. Following losses to Mudgee in both grades in round one, a round two bye was followed by a washed out match at Parkes. The Gorillas travel to Bathurst to play CSU in round five next weekend while the Rhinos have the bye.

