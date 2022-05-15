sport, local-sport,

Early last week South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou met with his leadership group and discussed with those players why they love rugby league. It had been a tough few weeks for the club with a win over Manly sandwiched by hugely disappointing results against the Wests Tigers and Brisbane. But getting back to doing what they do best was key to scoring a thrilling win over the Warriors on Saturday and it could be what gets fan up on their feet at Dubbo next weekend. READ ALSO: The Rabbitohs were electric in the first half on Saturday night, racing out to a 26-0 lead in the Magic Round fixture. And while the Warriors stormed home and almost pinched victory - it finished 32-30 - Souths had done enough to score victory. The win moved the Rabbitohs back into the top eight ahead of next weekend's round 11 meeting with the Canberra Raiders at Apex Oval. Cody Walker was one of the players who had been under some pressure in the lead-up to Saturday's match but, while acting as captain in the absence of the injured Cameron Murray, the five-eighth was brilliant in the first half against the Warriors. Walker set-up three tries in the space of 20 minutes and he said post-game the chat with Demetriou was key. "I probably remembered why I do what I do and it put a smile on my face," Walker said. "I love this game and I love what it's brought me and my family. "I had a chat with 'JD' about what you play for and it put me in a good mindset to enjoy what I do." Demetriou hadn't felt like the players had lost their love of the game, but he had realised there had been pressure on his players so he wanted to keep the focus purely internal. Keeping the team connected throughout the match was something Walker also spoke about, and the close combination he had with halves partner Lachlan Ilias worked wonders in the first half at Suncorp Stadium. "We just need to do that more often," Walker said. The way the Rabbitohs allowed the Warriors back into the match and a suspected dislocated shoulder for Jacob Host were the negatives on Saturday. Host is almost certain to miss the Dubbo match while Murray and Latrell Mitchell also remain on the sidelines. Next Sunday's match between Souths and Canberra kicks off at 2pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/b8c57ab1-5d9d-4ce9-9b27-dc7991236529.jpg/r1658_715_4232_2169_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg