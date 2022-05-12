sport, local-sport,

The Canberra Raiders could receive a double boost for their NRL match at Dubbo in just over a week. The Raiders will take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Apex Oval and they could play with their full-strength halves combination for the first time this season in the May 22 clash. Former Gold Coast Titan Jamal Fogarty was a major off-season signing for the Raiders and the halfback was to take on the playmaker's role alongside star five-eighth Jack Wighton. Unfortunately for Canberra coach Ricky Stuart and the fans in green, the Fogarty-Wighton combination didn't get much of a chance to take flight after a shock pre-season blow. Scans in March following a trial match revealed Fogarty had suffered meniscus damage to his left knee that required surgery. READ ALSO: - Lundholm quietly confident about his pair of Scone carnival chances - Belief is back for Roos but taking chances will be key in testing road trip - SIDELINE EYE: The weekend's sporting results and photos That was expected to keep him out until at least round 15 but the halfback returned to the training paddock this week. The possibility of Fogarty running out at Dubbo is an exciting one for the Raiders, especially as Wighton will also return to the lineup in round 11 after a two-week suspension. "I don't think it'd be too far off to be honest," current Raiders five-eighth Matt Frawley said of Fogarty's return. "He's still got a few hurdles but he's doing everything he can to get back. I think today was his first day on the field doing a bit of skills so he's tracking really well. "He's ticking every box and he's moving around well, so the physios and high performance staff are really happy with him." While Fogarty remains an outside chance of playing at Dubbo, one who definitely won't run out at Apex Oval is Raiders captain Jarrod Croker. After an injury-ravaged start to the 2022 season, the centre suffered a blow in his return last weekend and is excepted to miss two-to-three weeks with a shoulder complaint. It's not all smooth sailing for the Rabbitohs in the lead-up to the Dubbo match either. Latrell Mitchell will miss the clash after tearing his hamstring last month while it was announced this week lock Cameron Murray is in a race to be fit for next month's first State of Origin match due to a neck injury. Murray played almost the entire 80 minutes during the Rabbitohs' loss to the Broncos last round but he is now expected to be sidelined for up to a month. Murray also missed his side's match at Dubbo last year due to injury. The NRL match at Dubbo kicks off at 2pm on Sunday, May 22 and tickets are still available for the match. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/4fe2cdf4-f8a3-46ed-ab0e-507a5f9d1202.jpg/r3_22_2044_1175_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg