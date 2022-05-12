sport, local-sport,

A wet track and wide barriers might spell bad news for plenty of trainers, but that's not the case for Clint Lundholm ahead of the lucrative Scone Cup Carnival. Lundholm will make the trip from Dubbo for day one of the prestigious carnival on Friday, with Raging Rush and Amulet Street to contest two of the feature events. Raging Rush will line up for the $200,000 Inglis 2YO Challenge (1100m) while Country Championships placegetter Amulet Street will race in the $90,000 Kia Ora Country Cup (1400m). READ ALSO: - Brooklyn Bandit shocks Davis during memorial win - BEST IN THE WEST: Trio of Rams sides crowned Western champions - SIDELINE EYE: The weekend's sporting results and photos Rain is expected at Scone in the lead-up to Friday's meeting but that, combined with drawing barrier 10 and 15 respectively, isn't too much of a concern for two of Lundholm's stable stars. "I'm not too fussed," Lundholm said. "It (gate 10) will keep him (Raging Rush) out of trouble. He rolls forward and has gate speed and with a lot of unraced horses in there I don't think it's too bad. "Amulet Street has great gate speed and can clear out of there with Hughie (Bowman) onboard and he can decide where to sit and it's a great run in to that 1400m at Scone. "I hope the meeting goes ahead and they're predicting a bit more rain but both my horses get through the going and if they get 10-15mls and they race, I'll be happy." While a little more rain at Scone would be pleasing for Lundholm, many tracks around the state have received far too much in recent months. In the past week alone, meetings at Warwick Farm, Wyong and Coonabarabran have been cancelled while Saturday's planned meeting at Brewarrina has already been abandoned and the Parkes Cup on Sunday is in serious doubt. "It's very frustrating," Lundholm said. "It's not cheap to have horses in work and you're having meetings washed out every bloody week at the moment. "It makes things tougher but it is the weather and you can't change that. Racing NSW is obviously working on putting other meetings on." Thursday's scheduled meeting at Coonabarabran was postponed and information on a new race date and potentially a new location, possibly Gilgandra, is expected in the next 24 hours. For now, Scone is the focus for Lundholm. Raging Rush will be one of the more experienced horses in Friday's field having had the two starts and Lundholm has been impressed with the gelding's work at home since winning at Orange last time out on April 8. "There's not many $200,000 races that come your way so we took him to Muswellbrook last week for a nice, easy trial and he trialled really nicely against some older horses," Lundholm said. "I'm really confident. If they get the rain, we know we handle it and there's a lot of first starters we don't know about but he's had two runs and they were terrific runs. "He ticks a lot of boxes and we can't have him any better." Lundholm was equally positive about the chances of Amulet Street, who followed a hugely impressive placing in the Country Championships Final with a dominant win when back in class at Wellington on April 23. "He put them away and never gave anything else a chance in the race," Lundholm said of the Wellington win. "It was more a barrier trial to tick him over for this Country Cup. Once he ran well in the final this is what we earmarked as the target and he's in it up to his eyeballs, and Hugh Bowman sticking aboard is a great plus." Lundholm's fellow Dubbo trainers Brett Robb and Garry Lunn are also set to make the trip to Scone. Lunn will have 13-start maiden McLellan contest the Country Magic Maiden Plate (1300m) while Sizzle Minizzle will line up alongside Raging Rush in the 2YO Challenge for Robb. Racing starts at 11.30am at Scone.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/622bd7da-91bf-4392-ab86-a84e728b6794.jpg/r0_102_5568_3248_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg