sport, local-sport,

Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm's Friday afternoon at Towac Park got off to a brilliant start after Raging Rush took out the Channel 10 & SCA Silver Apple - 2YO Showcase Handicap (1000m). The first race at Orange's Towac Park got underway with the track rated a Heavy 8 but that didn't stop Raging Rush from producing a fine run ahead of the $75,000 Gold Cup which was held later on in the day. Starting out of barrier nine, jockey Elissa Meredith had Raging Rush ($7.50) in a strong position heading onto the home straight sitting in second place but within distance of the leader. READ ALSO: Meredith then made her move as Raging Rush began to accelerate more and more. With 200 metres left to run, Raging Rush pulled away from the rest of the field to take the win by more than a length and a half, while also being the Colt's first career win. Scone trainer Lyle Chandler's Last Bid Liam ($6) ran second ahead of Spinosaurus ($1.90) trained by Gary Portelli. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/12db9b1a-3a46-4281-93d2-19100e075301.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg