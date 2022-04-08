sport, local-sport,

They endured a close loss last week but the Dubbo Bulls FC squad are confident they can bounce back in a big way this weekend against Lithgow. Bulls will host the Lithgow Workmen's FC at Hans Claven Oval on Saturday afternoon in round two of the Western Premier League with both sides searching for their first win. The Dubbo side was beaten 2-1 against Panorama FC last weekend while Parkes got the better of Lithgow winning 2-0. Bulls co-coach Scott Fox said his side is prepared for a tough match on Saturday, as they look to get their first win of the season. "It will be difficult, it always is against Lithgow, they are a team who always when we play them for doesn't matter," he said. "Regardless of what happened to them last year or last week, it's going to be tough. "We'll approach it as normal and try to focus on ourselves, whatever result we get is going to be positive." READ ALSO: While both sides play the game in a hard but fair fashion, Fox believes there are a lot of similarities between how Bulls and Lithgow play their football. "It's hard to say, Lithgow are a lot like us, they are not scared to put their foot down and conditions don't seem to worry them," he said. "They'll play their football and we will play ours, I think if it's a bit physical both sides will be up for it but it will be nothing too serious." Bulls are no stranger to starting seasons slowly, however, going the last three Western Premier League seasons without winning the opening match. While rain has been a big factor this week across much of the Western region, Fox said it has impacted Bulls a lot with their recovery and preparation ahead of Saturday's match with more wet weather expected to hit across the weekend. "It's been a bit of a disruptive week, we haven't been able to get on the training field so we couldn't talk much about last weekend or this weekend," he said. "Last weekend was a bit of an anomaly, Bathurst was really difficult and we didn't expect it. "We weren't quite ready either with no trial games so hopefully we are a bit more adaptive." In the round's other matches, Orana Spurs will travel to Proctor Park to take on newcomers Bathurst 75 FC in a double-header with Panorama FC to host Orange Waratahs immediately after. Mudgee Gulgong Wolves FC will host Barnestoneworth United FC at Glen Willow Oval while Parkes Cobras FC will take on Orange CYMS at Woodward Park. The match between Bulls FC and Lithgow is set to kick-off at 5pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/58827f90-ac56-4eb4-9d29-a6e0248e2913.JPG/r807_1251_6366_4392_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg