Dubbo junior and Penrith Panthers co-captain Isaah Yeo has quickly established himself as arguably the best player in the NRL this season so far. Yeo currently leads the Daily M voting after the first four rounds of play with 12 votes, which is the maximum a player can receive during the time. Yeo's form and the emergence of youthful outside backs such as Izack Tago and Taylan May is a big reason as to why the defending premier Panthers find themselves four with four wins from as many games to open the 2022 season. Yeo is currently two points clear of Melbourne's Ryan Papenhuzyen in the lead for the Daily M which is published every Monday until round 12, then the voting goes behind closed doors until the awards ceremony later in the year. READ ALSO: Making Yeo's early-season form even more miraculous, is the fact he is the only forward inside the top five with Papenhuyzen, Mitch Moses (Parramatta), Jack Wighton (Canberra) and Jake Clifford (Newcastle) all backs. The Panthers co-captain will have every chance to add to his impressive season so far when Penrith face the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on Sunday at Accor Stadium. The match will be a special one for several reasons, as it is the first time Dubbo's Matt Burton and Wellington's Brent Naden come up against their former club. Burton will have his third halves partner in five weeks with Kyle Flanagan named to join the Dubbo junior in the playmaking roles for Sunday's match. Kick-off is at 6:15pm.

