sport, local-sport,

Last weekend was yet another successful one for Dubbo junior basketball sides and it has set-up an unprecedented attack on the Waratah Junior League finals. A number of juniors Rams side went through their last round matches undefeated and the results mean the Dubbo club will now be represented in the finals in every age division for the first time. Last weekend was particularly special for the under 14 girls, who had a change in coach after their regular mentor was stuck in isolation. Molly Croft stepped up the role in the absence of Claire Bynon and she said it was an amazing experience. "I think I was actually more nervous than the girls were," Croft said. READ ALSO: "But they went really, really well and we lost two of our players on the second day because they had to go play netball. But really everyone stepped up and really showed us that we have the strength right across the board, we had an amazing weekend." A former Dubbo junior basketballer, Croft was diagnosed with osteosarcoma at the age of 12 and was forced to give up playing the sport after losing most of the bone in her leg. She watched on the weekend as the under 14s side won each of its four games and she said being familiar with the majority of the side made her job easier. "These bunch of girls I've all coached before, I coached some of them when they were top age in under 12s and then coached their bottom age in under 12s as well," she said. "So now I've got them all together, I love it, it's the next biggest thing to playing. Obviously I can't play anymore because of my leg but it's the next best thing. I know we didn't have Claire but to coach with her is special because she was my coach coming through." The 14s girls side currently sits top of the table after winning 11 games from as many matches and Croft knows the whole team are talented enough to go a long way in basketball if they choose to. "Honestly they are all amazing little players. We've got Tully Pickering who is up in Queensland soon for the Indigenous Australian Basketball along with Jazzy Gordon," she said. "They are all amazing across the board whether it is our starting five or those who come on later in the game. "They all step up and do what's asked of them, so I couldn't ask for a better team." When asked about her future ambitions to coach, Croft said she loves the age group because she can relate to where the squad is at in their life and basketball journeys. "For me sport is something I should still be playing, I should be in the under 18s team and should be there on that court," she said. "That was probably one of the hardest things through my journey that I had to face was being told I wasn't being able to play that sport I love. I really love the age group, I love the under 14s girls because it's kind of where I finished off. They are in years six and seven, they are starting to make those NSW teams and a higher level of the sport. "For me, just to be a step in their journey like Claire was for me and the whole of Dubbo basketball was, is something I'm actually really humbled to be a part of all their journeys." The under 12 boys and girls, the under 14 boys and the under 16 boys and girls also went through last weekend undefeated. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/2114efee-e3b2-4d06-bafe-957f0e2fd966.jpg/r0_589_1536_1457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg