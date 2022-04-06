sport, local-sport,

Players coming out of retirement is nothing new in bush footy and the reason is often because they miss that team environment and celebrating a win your mates. All that is true for Luke Jenkins, but there was also more the returning CYMS veteran missed. Jenkins has long been one of the most dedicated and hard-working players in the western area, so being back around that structure is something he's already enjoying. "You definitely miss turning up and being around the boys," the 41-year-old said. "But also with the way we've things at CYMS, you miss that bit responsibility and discipline. "You can't just turn up when you want and that's a really good feeling to be around." Jenkins boasts one of the most decorated playing careers of anyone across the Group 11 clubs, having played in close 20 grand finals since the early 2000s. Early in the 2019 season it seemed he would be forced to hang up the boots due to an ongoing elbow injury, but he returned just months later and was part of the Fishies' side that was beaten by Wellington in the grand final. But it wasn't the injuries which led Jenkins to believe that season would be his last. "I thought I was done," Jenkins, who's comfortable at hooker or at lock, said. "I was having a fair bit of trouble with asthma and that was the main reason I pulled up. I just couldn't breathe out on the field and was struggling. "I called it quits for awhile but I've got on top of that for awhile so I'm hoping I can be back for this year at least anyway." In news that would surprise nobody who knows Jenkins, he hasn't stopped training and maintaining fitness during his two years of retirement. It's allowed him to slot back into the way of things at CYMS and he's got his sights set on being a regular part of Shawn Townsend's first grade side this season. He got his first taste of footy again last month when Dubbo CYMS got one over Orange CYMS in the annual Fathers' Foundation Cup pre-season clash. Taking on sides from Group 10 will be a more common occurrence this season during the inaugural western-wide Peter McDonald Premiership and the chance to be part of that new competition also played a part in Jenkins' decision to return. "I've had a couple years off and I never stopped training so I got keen again," he said, before speaking about the new title race. "I thought it would be good to be a part of that. It's a great idea and it's something that's been a long time coming. "In this comp you'll be playing better games more often. It's probably the same in Group 10, there wasn't enough good sides around to be playing good footy every week. "It's good, especially for the under 18s and the younger blokes. It will be better for them and they should be really buying into this comp and hoping it sticks around for awhile." The new season starts on Sunday for CYMS and they'll make the trip to take on Orange Hawks in round one.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/227fccee-2954-44ea-bcfe-682b26519ea1.JPG/r2110_1715_6440_4161_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg