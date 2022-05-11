sport, local-sport,

Dubbo Junior Basketball has enjoyed one of its best days in recent memory after three sides won Western Junior League titles at Bathurst on the weekend. The Dubbo under 14s, 16s and 18s girls sides won their grand finals on Sunday while several other sides made the decider but ultimately fell short. Dubbo Basketball's Claire Bynon coaches the under 14s girls side and said admitted she was quietly confident heading into the final. "The girls have played all season winning by that margin if not more so I did expect them to win but in saying that they still had to play their basketball," "Leeton really did bring it to them but the girls are just so well-drilled, they are just so fit." In the 14s final, Clancy Toshack and Tully Pickering were the stars, leading Dubbo to a 56-34 victory over Leeton Eagles Green. Pickering scored 23 points of her own and was named MVP, while Toshack dropped 17 points to help lead the side to a 22-point win. Bynon believes the team as a whole were extremely impressive during the tournament, especially Pickering. "In our semi-final, she scored 34 points and you wouldn't have even known," she said. "Yes she dominates but you don't realise, she's just a force but because the other girls all play around her and they are scoring, I just didn't realise she had scored that many." Bynon is no stranger to coaching good junior teams and knows there is a lot to like about the under 14s girl's side, particularly defensively. "It's always our defence, we really pride ourselves on our defence," she said. READ ALSO: "The girls are unrelenting, they are annoying which I love because I want them to be annoying to the other team." In the under 16s final, Dubbo dismantled the Orange Eagles winning 64-38 in what can only be described as a real team effort. Kiara McKeown led the way for Dubbo with 15 points while Keeley Holmes (12 points), Emily Winterton (12 points) and Millie Sutcliffe (10 points) were also strong. Sharpshooter Tilly Wilson was on fire during the final also, scoring nine points on three three-pointers. The under 18s final was a fair bit closer for Dubbo as they battled Bathurst Goldminers on their home court but the visitors would prevail 65-55. Ainsley Holmes scored the most points for Dubbo in the final, finishing with 21 points including three three-points. Holmes wasn't alone in scoring double figures as Aaliyah Dundas-Hargraves (16 points) and Halle-Jo Sutcliffe (11 points). The Dubbo under 14s boys side went down in their final against Leeton Eagles 56-39 but there were plenty of positive signs from across the season to suggest a few new stars could be emerging. Max Morton was the best of the Dubbo players, scoring 18 points in the final while Cohen Weir (nine points) and Sam Hargreaves (seven points) were also impressive. The Gilgandra Windmills took out the under 16s division one final with a dominant win over Leeton Eagles Green. Led by Luke O'Neill, the Windmills were too good winning 80-55 to take out the title. O'Neill scored a game-high 29 points for Gilgandra with Jace Baker (17 points) also playing his part in the win. Lochy Nolan (14 points) was impressive as well as was Sebastian Manusu (12 points). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

