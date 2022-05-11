sport, local-sport,

A host of local cricketing identities recently received recognition from Cricket NSW for their volunteering efforts. In the lead up to National Volunteer Week (May 16-23), Cricket NSW received nominations for people who deserved recognition for their efforts during the past cricket season. Sue Nuttal, Emily Atlee, Glenn Shepherd, Richie Richardson and Marty Jeffrey were all nominated for awards by their peers from the area. Cricket NSW Far West Area Manager Matt Ellis said the efforts of those nominated were a wonderful contribution to the game in the region. "Cricket is a community sport and it doesn't exist without the time, dedication, effort and vision of local volunteers," he said. "To have so many great people all across Far West NSW, having them so investing in providing quality experiences for people to grow, love and play the game. "It's invaluable having those people in our communities and Dubbo is lucky to have people who have been nominated who have been tirelessly working hard behind the scenes so we can play the game we love." Unlike the other nominated people from Dubbo, Nuttal does not have any involvement with a local club or association, instead, she contributes to cricket via her job. READ ALSO: Ellis admitted Nuttal has been working for a long time to help grow the game, especially for a specific group. "I don't know the number of years Sue (Nuttal) has been involved off the top of my head but I know year in and year out she's a real advocate for cricket as well as being a promoter for girls cricket in schools," he said. "She teaches at St Mary's Primary School and has always provided her students with the opportunity to play cricket. "At a wider level with the PSSA, she's certainly been looking at ways we can get girls more engaged and playing the game. "I think you see with the recent growth in girls cricket in Dubbo, we've had some great volunteers and having someone like Sue in the schools in an extra boost." Richardson was nominated for two awards, community cricket coach and volunteer of the year for his efforts within the Dubbo District Cricket Association as well as several other clubs around the region. Shepherd was also nominated for volunteer of the year for his efforts with the DDCA while Jeffrey and Atlee were nominated in the young leaders category. Atlee currently acts as one of the coaches for a girl's cricket side who play in a male-dominated competition while Jeffrey stepped into more senior roles within the DDCA last season, including captaining the town's Western Zone Premier League side.

