The Dunedoo Swans showed plenty of spirit after a round one hammering in the Castlereagh League but it wasn't enough to get them a win last Friday night. While the performance against Gilgandra was far better than that produced in the 60-6 loss to Coonamble six days prior, the Swans still went down 22-16 under lights. In front of a strong crowd and played in chilly conditions, the Swans came out firing and led 16-6 at the half-time break. However, it was to be the home side that slowly but surely clawed its way back into the game and after 26 minutes of the second half the Panthers held a slender 18-16 lead after two converted tries. READ ALSO: - SIDELINE EYE: The weekend's sporting results and photos - Andrews proves Country quality with hat-trick in victory over Raiders - 'Empathic' victory showcases Demons' depth and unity The two sides then slugged it out with the result very much in the balance until an unconverted try with five minutes remaining increased Gilgandra's lead to sixth. The Swans refused to go away and they threw everything at the Gilgandra defence in what was a frantic and tense finish to the game but the Panthers showed great determination to hold on and make it back-to-back wins after a loss to Cobar in round one. Dunedoo did not go home empty handed, however, as the Swans' slick and well-drilled league side blitzed the Gilgandra's Pink Panthers to the tune of 56-0. The Gulgong Bull Terriers scored a rare double over the Cobar Roosters on Saturday, scoring narrow wins in both the league tag and senior league on home turf. Gulgong's league tag side continued its impressive start to the season by winning 22-14 before a back-and-forth encounter played out in first grade. The Roosters led 12-0 early and then 12-8 at the half-time break before scoring another try shortly after the restart to take control. But the Terriers wouldn't lay down, and 18 unanswered points resulted in them taking back the lead in what was an entertaining contest. The action didn't stop there though, with Cobar scoring to level things up again but the Terriers had the final say and a converted try late on secured a thrilling 30-24 victory. Unfortunately, the other match of the round couldn't go ahead as a number of COVID cases in the Trangie squad forced the clash with Baradine to be called. The match is currently declared a 0-all draw but NSWRL reserves the right to make alterations to the ladder if they feel that clubs standings have been impacted by COVID affected games. The Boronia Cup will be on the line this Saturday at Dunedoo when the Swans host the Baradine Magpies. The league tag clash between these two clubs never fails to attract a lot of interest and Saturday's encounter should not disappoint and a big crowd is expected to be at Robertson Oval for both matches. Similarly, Narromine's Cale Oval is set to be packed out on Sunday to see the top-of-the-table clash between the Jets and the Coonamble Bears. The Bears' young side has impressed this year and the players' willingness to throw the ball around has earned them plenty of praise. Gulgong and Gilgandra will be in action at Gulgong in another hotly-anticipated pair of matches on Saturday.

