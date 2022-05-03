sport, local-sport,

There was plenty of excitement about Justin Carney's homecoming at Trangie but the Magpies couldn't quite make it a dream debut for the ex-NRL and Super League player in the Castlereagh League on Saturday. The presence of local product Carney in the Magpies side for the first time for their clash against the Gilgandra Panthers created a good deal interest and a strong crowd was on hand for what was also Old Boys' Day at Trangie. But, on a heavy surface, the DJ Smith-inspired Panthers produced a strong finish to win 36-10 Five-eighth Smith produced a stellar kicking performance in what was a hard-fought contest. The scores were level at 10-all at half-time, with Carney well-handled by the Gilgandra defence for the most part. READ ALSO: - SIDELINE EYE: The weekend sporting results and photos - 'Give your best player the ball and let him go': Sing powers CYMS to victory - 'Very scary what we could be': Raiders showcase attacking potential in win over Parkes Trangie had opened the scoring in the seventh minute when their second rower DJ Kennedy went on a rampaging run down the left flank. Gilgandra hit back in the 14th minute when their winger pounced on the ball that had been kicked by Smith. This was to be the first of five tries that Smith's kicking played a leading hand in. Panthers fullback Laiten Diggs was the next to benefit from a perfectly placed kick by Smith and at the midway point in the first half Gilgandra lead 10-4 but Trangie responded as hooker Jeremy Barker darted through a yawning gap to help level it up again. It was not until the last quarter of the match that the Panthers were able to draw away from the home side, scoring four tries in the final eighteen minutes against a tiring Magpies outfit to record victory. At Coonamble, the Bears gave their loyal supporters plenty to cheer about during a convincing win over Dunedoo. It has been slim pickings for the Bears over the past few years but with a young and enthusiastic side playing an entertaining style of footy this season things are seeming bright. Nine of the eleven tries the Bears scored in the 60-0 victory were scored by members of the backline, with centre Tyrell Kennedy scoring four times. The Bears lead 30-0 at half-time and kept the momentum going in the second stanza. Narromine continued its good start in the Castlereagh League competition when they downed the Gulgong Bull Terriers 22-10 at home on Saturday. Gulgong, who were gallant on Saturday while severely undermanned, will be looking forward to round three when they will host the Cobar Roosters in what will be a real test for them against one of the competition favourites. The Roosters will have to overcome the very long road trip, and a warm reception on the field by the Bull Terriers to claim the valued points. There will be much interest in the battle of the Magpies at Baradine with the Trangie Maggies showing promise that they can be a force in the competition if they can see out the 80 minutes. Round three will start on Friday when the Gilgandra Panthers host the Dunedoo Swans in a night game.

