sport, local-sport,

Dubbo CYMS coach Shawn Townsend showered praise on back-rower Billy Sing after his latest influential showing in green and white. Sing starred at Nyngan on Sunday, setting the platform for his side with his carries while also crossing twice in the 30-16 win over the Tigers. After missing the round one loss to Orange Hawks due to his wedding, Sing scored a double in the round two win over Bathurst St Pat's before shining again at Nyngan. "When you've got players like Billy Sing, there's no rocket science to it," Townsend said. "He's just a good footballer. I don't know if people underestimate how fast or how strong he is but he's a good footballer and you don't need a set structure when you've got people like him. You just do what you do in the under 10s, you give your best player the ball and let him go." READ ALSO: - 'Very scary what we could be': Raiders showcase attacking potential in win over Parkes - 'He's a special player': Burton stars in Bulldogs' much-needed victory - Saints end Panthers' memorial derby streak in classic Anzac trophy battle Sing scored twice in the opening 15 minutes to help send CYMS out to an 18-0 win and that fast start was key to the Dubbo side's success. After starting somewhat slowly against both Hawks and St Pat's in the opening two rounds it was an area Townsend was focused on, particularly given the long trek to a ground that's always filled with parochial Tigers fans. The Fishies controlled much of the contest and it was only when Townsend gave Sing and prop Ben Marlin, who also got through a mountain of work, an early finish to the game did Nyngan enjoy extended periods of success and two tries in the final nine minutes added some respectability to the score for the hosts. "We'd started alright but we hadn't been the first to score so we didn't get to build that scoreboard pressure on other teams," Townsend said of the first two rounds. "We got a bit of scoreboard pressure on them (Nyngan). I think we might have only dropped the footy twice in the first half and that was like a fifth tackle on their line so we controlled the ball alright and capitalised on some opportunities." The win came while CYMS were without a number of regulars. Leading prop Jarryn Powyer was a late withdrawal after failing a fitness test while Ali Beale and Brydon Ramien were also unavailable. That allowed Townsend to give some more younger players a chance, with Western Rams junior Cooper Ferrari given his first grade debut from the bench late in Sunday's match. The win means CYMS is now fifth on the overall ladder with two victories and a loss to its name. Next weekend the side is back at home and will face a Parkes side coming off a 41-22 loss to Macquarie on Sunday. "Last week and this week, it's been not too bad," Townsend said of his side's development. "The last 10 minutes on the weekend I wasn't overly happily with but it's a long trip out there and we did what we wanted to do. "We've got guys in form, too. Jayden Merritt is doing a good job at the moment and I'm happy with him and Jordi Madden is doing a great job at halfback. We centre some of our play around those players so that's really pleasing." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/10ceab3f-f43c-40a2-bc71-20b308f0f778.JPG/r2624_2234_5981_4131_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg