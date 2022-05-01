sport, local-sport,

Matt Burton showed just why the Canterbury Bulldogs are pinning many of their hopes on him during Saturday night's much-needed NRL win. After a difficult start to the season and plenty of questions being asked about coach Trent Barrett, the Bulldogs responded by downing the Roosters 16-12 to record their second win of 2022. Dubbo junior Burton was vital in the win, booting a monster 40-20 midway through the second half which led to one of three tries for his side while he also produced a massive defensive effort in the final moments. With less than two minutes remaining, it appeared the Roosters had levelled it up when winger Joseph Suaalii dived over in the corner. READ ALSO: - Saints end Panthers' memorial derby streak in classic Anzac trophy battle - 'Enjoying playing footy again': Roos take the positives from Bulldogs defeat - One-point win in bruising Wombats encounter proves Rhinos' mettle But replays showed Burton had managed to force Suaalii's foot onto the touch line, sparking celebrations among Bulldogs players and fans. "He's a special player," Barrett said of five-eighth Burton post-game. "You haven't seen the best of Matty Burton yet. Tonight was a real good step forward for him. "Big, strong, fast, got good feet, good kick, he's tough. It's all there for Burto. We've just got to try and put the things in around him. "We're only eight games in with a team that's been jumbled together from five or six different clubs." Burton's halves partner Kyle Flanagan also had plenty of praise for the St John's and CYMS product. "His calmness," Flanagan said of what he most likes about playing with the Penrith premiership-winner. "He lets me just control the footy team and when he wants the ball, he gets it, because when he calls for the ball it will be in good field position. "He also put a lot of confidence in me. One of the reasons I got back into this footy team was to help him. We're really working on combinations and we really want to succeed for this footy club together." Josh Addo-Carr, another major off-season signing, also starred in the win. The flying winger scored a double, the second coming when he raced 85m after intercepting a Sam Walker pass. The Dogs' win was part of a successful few days for western area juniors in the NRL. On Thursday night, Wellington Cowboys star Kotoni Staggs was immense in his battle with opposite centre Siosifa Talakai during the Brisbane Broncos' win over Cronulla. That performance has put the Broncos powerhouse firmly in the State of Origin conversation and if he does make the Blues he'll likely play alongside Isaah Yeo. Dubbo product Yeo was strong again at lock during the Penrith Panthers' win the Gold Coast Titans on Friday night.

