sport, local-sport,

They've had some entertaining battles in the past and Dubbo CYMS' match against Nyngan is shaping up to be another quality match. The two Group 11 sides will meet each other for the first time this season at Larkin Oval on Sunday in round three of the Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP). Round three of the competition will also be the first time the Group 11 clubs will play each other in 2022 after battling Group 10 sides in the opening two rounds. Dubbo CYMS coach Shawn Townsend said his side are excited to get back out to Nyngan for Sunday's game after some tough battles in the past. "I think even speaking to Jarryn (Powyer) and 'Chappo' (Jyie Chapman) over the last five or six I think there has only been two points it either way," he said. "They've won and we've won, over the past few years the games have been really close. "I think normally we play out there on their old boy's day or something like that at the last game of the year. "It's a good day and they love their footy out there." READ ALSO: With rain hitting Dubbo during the week, Townsend admitted his side were a bit disrupted in regards to their training sessions but found alternate ways to come together. "We only came together the other night, we couldn't train because if the weather so we just watched a bit of video stuff," he said. "It would've been nice to get a couple of sessions in to build on last week but the boys are ready to go. "We love going out to Nyngan to play." CYMS and Townsend were big supporters of the PMP, with the Fishies' mentor believing the competition has been quality so far. "The footy side of things has been really competitive, I think you have to play well to win," he said. "Even in the first game, we didn't play well but might got away with winning a few years ago. "You just have to play consistently for 80 minutes to get a win so it's been good. "The whole club is enjoying it." Alex Bonham will partner Jordi Madden in the halves for CYMS' third halves paring in as many weeks with Brad Pickering missing the game. "'Bono' is back in, he's over COVID so he'll slot in somewhere," he said. "Brydon Ramien is back as well, he was crook last week. "We've got a couple of handy ins which gives us a bit of depth." The first-grade game between the two clubs will be the fourth and final match of the day, with under 18s, league tag and reserve grade all to play. It will also be the first round of the season for both the league tag and reserve grade competition which do not align with the PMP schedule during crossover rounds. Kick-off is at 2:30pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/8b508e2c-ab27-4b68-9084-256a32b2a4fb.JPG/r27_1248_6813_5082_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg