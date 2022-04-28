sport, local-sport,

There would be few people in Dubbo as excited for this weekend as Alahna Ryan. Like so many other athletes, the multi-sport star has had to deal with a host of her sporting endeavours being hugely affected by COVID in recent years. But this weekend will kick-off what she hopes is a massive 2022. On Saturday, she will be part of the Dubbo Kangaroos women's side which takes on fierce rivals and fellow Central West Rugby Union powerhouse Bathurst Bulldogs before her Group 11 league tag season with Dubbo CYMS starts on Sunday at Nyngan. "Personally, I can't wait to have footy back," Ryan said. "It's obviously been pretty rough being interrupted with COVID, but I have a very, very busy year ahead juggling union on Saturdays and league on Sundays. "But I wouldn't have it any other way. I just can't wait to have a normal year of footy." READ ALSO: - 'Quietly confident' Redbacks to start season with Geurie grudge match - Familiar feeling for bruised Roos ahead of testing Bathurst trip - Fire still burns for Fusion Heat despite major off-season changes It could be another season to remember for Ryan, with both the Roolettes' union side and the CYMS league tag team shaping as strong premiership contenders. While the rugby union season kicked off last weekend, the Group 11 league tag season starts on Sunday. The Nick Wilson-coached CYMS will head to Nyngan's Larkin Oval well-prepared, with a long pre-season campaign followed by trial wins over both Orange CYMS and Orange Hawks. "We had a massive pre-season this year, which I think really showed in our trials," Ryan said. "Having experienced and confident girls in the teams has really shown and given a positive feel about the season ahead. "It's always a good feeling to be part of the success over the last couple of years. They (CYMS) train with professionalism and hard work and that's why the club is so successful." CYMS has won a number of league tag premierships over the years but they head into the 2022 season following plenty of off-season change. Coach Kaitlyn Mason made the move across town to lead rivals Macquarie and the likes of Tiff Stanley, Kimberlee Gordon and Tyson twins Jinnaya and Jinnara followed her and will wear blue jerseys in 2022. There's still plenty of talent in the CYMS squad with Ryan joined by touch football star Madi Crowe, Maddi Chapman, Demi Wilson, Grace Pilon and young guns like Millie Gooch. "Culture plays a massive role within the league tag side," Ryan said. "But we also need to turn up ready to play every week and prepare well because there are no easy games." While CYMS has a strong league tag record against Nyngan, Ryan isn't expecting everything to be smooth sailing on Sunday. The Tigresses have been building over a number of years with a number of top juniors now starting to make a name for themselves in the senior grade. "It's always a tough trip to Nyngan and I think it will be a good game as they always have a lot of young exciting new talent out there," Ryan, a former Nyngan player herself, said. This weekend will mark the first time Group 11 clubs have all sides playing together as the first grade and under 18s have previously been competing against Group 10 sides in the Peter McDonald Premiership. In other fixtures on Sunday, Macquarie takes on Parkes and Forbes travels to Wellington. League tag kick-off at Nyngan is 11am, Sunday.

