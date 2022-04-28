sport, local-sport,

A number of Oilsplus Cup clubs have endured some tough times during the off-season but that hasn't been the case for the Wellington Redbacks. The new Oilsplus Cup season starts on Saturday and it will have a new look after both Coolah and Trangie pulled out of the competition due to a lack of numbers. Wellington will make the short trip to take on fierce rivals Geurie in the opening round and captain Keiran Brien said there's excitement around the club after a hugely positive pre-season. "We started in February so everyone is excited and we had a lot of numbers show up," Brien said. "We even had to cull a few so that's a good sign for Wellington rugby. "There's just a lot more young blokes sticking around town now. I'd say the average age of our team would only be 22 or 23. There's not too many my age so there's young blokes getting their mates involved." READ ALSO: - Familiar feeling for bruised Roos ahead of testing Bathurst trip - Fire still burns for Fusion Heat despite major off-season changes - Central West star signs on in Giant coup for competition After finishing outside of the top four last season the Redbacks went on to win the repechage final. There's higher hopes for this season, with plenty of new players adding to a core group featuring the likes of half Brien and the long-serving prop Kym Dorin. "We're quietly confident," Brien said. "We've just got to see how we all gel. There's some blokes who turned up and don't have a union background but some do, and then in our comp you get the blokes who want to play for fun and just turn up on Saturday and have a run. "It will be a good test this weekend against Geurie in the old grudge match but we're just aiming for finals and then we'll see what happens." The derby clash in the opening round has been a common occurrence in recent seasons and there's expected to a big crowd on hand at the Geurie Showground on Saturday. "It's a good way to kick it off and we'll see where both teams are at," Brien added. "The key for us is just playing as a team. We've got so many good individuals, it's just about getting everyone on the same page and playing structured rugby. "That's what we've lacked the last couple of years." The Redbacks are again coached by Sam Webster this season while Viliame Turuva has been named captain-coach at the Goats. Elsewhere on Saturday, Yeoval hosts Molong while Coonabarabran takes on Canowindra and defending premiers Blayney have the bye. Kick-off is 3.15pm.

