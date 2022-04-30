sport, local-sport,

The Trangie Magpies have made the biggest signing of the Christie and Hood Castlereagh League after announcing they have secured the services of an ex-NRL player. The Magpies announced on Friday evening they had signed local boy Justin Carney for the 2022 season in what is a major coup for the club. Club president Luke Phillips is eager to watch Carney take the field for the first time on Saturday in round two of the competition "So Justin is a local boy but he has never played for Trangie before," he said. "We are going to get his dad to present him with his jersey and hopefully that gets a bit emotional for him. "Justin has come home to play with Trangie for the first time and it just so happens that it's his first cousin's 100th game." READ ALSO: Due to Trangie not having any junior rugby league clubs, Carney was playing for Nyngan during his teens before moving on to play with the Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters. Following a 37-game stint in the NRL, Carney moved to the United Kingdom, linking up with Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils and Hull KR, leaving the latter in 2018. Carney returned to Nyngan for the 2019 Group 11 season but now has returned back to his hometown. Along with Carney, Phillips said the side has also picked up another handy signing for the season. "We also signed Justin's brother Braden, he has been playing first grade at Nyngan for a while and has played a bit for Trangie," he said. Both Carney's will play their first game for the Magpies on Saturday when the club hosts Gilgandra.

