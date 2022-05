sport, local-sport,

Round 3 ORANGE HAWKS 28 defeated LITHGOW WORKIES 4 BATHURST ST PAT'S 32 (Caleb Wardman, Luke Single, Aaron Mawhinney, Lee McClintock, Mitch Squire, Hayden Bolam tries; Bolam 4 goals) defeated BATHURST PANTHERS 30 (Jeremy Gordon 2, Desi Doolan, Charlie Hutchings, Noah Griffiths, Jedd Betts; Josh Rivett 3 goals) ORANGE CYMS 44 (Josefa Lasagavibau 3, Jordan Clark 2, Marcel Ikinofo, Joshua Board, Dion Jones tries; Pat Williams 6 goals) defeated COWRA MAGPIES 26 (Joshua Weston, Josh Newling, William Ingram, Zac Browne, Thomas Thuaux; Thomas Rose 3 goals) DUBBO MACQUARIE RAIDERS 41 (Carl Ralph 2, Corey Cox 2, Blake Merritt, Filisone Pauta, Josh Merritt tries; Blake Merritt 4, Cox 2 goals) defeated PARKES SPACEMEN 22 (Rhian Choyce, Jack Creith, Chad Porter, Brandon Paige tries; Porter 3 goals) DUBBO CYMS 30 defeated NYNGAN TIGERS 18 FORBES MAGPIES 40 defeated WELLINGTON COWBOYS 12 MUDGEE DRAGONS - BYE LADDER Rank Team Pl W D L B PF PA PD Pts 1 Orange CYMS 3 3 0 0 0 106 64 +42 6 2 Forbes Magpies 2 2 0 0 1 62 32 +30 6 3 Orange Hawks 3 3 0 0 0 72 44 +28 6 4 Bathurst Panthers 3 2 0 1 100 64 +36 4 5 Dubbo CYMS 3 2 0 1 0 94 64 +30 4 6 Dubbo Macquarie 3 2 0 1 0 91 62 +29 4 7 Mudgee Dragons 2 1 0 1 1 54 48 +6 4 8 Bathurst St Pat's 3 2 0 1 0 84 92 -8 4 9 Cowra Magpies 3 1 0 2 0 78 96 -18 2 10 Parkes Spacemen 2 0 0 2 1 42 71 -29 2 11 Nyngan Tigers 3 0 0 3 0 58 74 -16 0 12 Wellington Cowboys 3 0 0 3 0 40 110 -70 0 13 Lithgow Workies 3 0 0 3 0 24 84 -60 0 Round 3 ORANGE HAWKS 48 defeated LITHGOW WORKIES 10 BATHURST PANTHERS 40 defeated ST PAT'S 10 COWRA MAGPIES 30 defeated ORANGE CYMS 18 NYNGAN TIGERS 22 defeated ORANGE CYMS 20 FORBES MAGPIES 60 defeated WELLINGTON COWBOYS 0 DUBBO MACQUARIE RAIDERS 52 defeated PARKES SPACEMEN 20 MUDGEE DRAGONS - BYE LADDER Rank Team Pl W D L B PF PA PD Pts 1 Forbes Magpies 2 2 0 0 1 110 12 +98 6 2 Dubbo Macquarie 3 3 0 0 0 102 48 +54 6 3 Nyngan Tigers 3 3 0 0 0 84 32 +52 6 4 Cowra Magpies 3 3 0 0 0 82 44 +38 6 5 Bathurst Panthers 3 2 0 1 0 86 38 +48 4 6 Orange Hawks 3 2 0 1 0 78 68 +10 4 7 Orange CYMS 3 2 0 1 0 41 58 -17 4 8 Bathurst St Pat's 3 1 0 2 0 78 66 +12 2 9 Dubbo CYMS 3 1 0 2 0 64 64 0 2 10 Mudgee Dragons 2 0 0 2 1 24 76 -52 2 11 Parkes Spacemen 2 0 0 2 1 24 102 -78 2 12 Lithgow Workies 3 0 0 3 0 30 94 -64 0 13 Wellington Cowboys 3 0 0 3 0 0 101 -101 0 LEAGUE TAG Round 1 NACQUARIE RAIDETTES 28 defeated PARKES SPACECATS 4 DUBBO CYMS 32 defeated NYNGAN TIGERS 12 WELLINGTON COWGIRLS 20 defeated FORBES MAGPIES 14 LADDER Rank Team Pl W D L PF PA PD Pts 1 MACQUARIE 1 1 0 0 28 4 24 2 2 CYMS 1 1 0 0 32 12 20 2 3 WELLINGTON 1 1 0 0 20 14 6 2 4 FORBES 1 0 0 1 14 20 -6 0 5 NYNGAN 1 0 0 1 12 32 -20 0 6 PARKES 1 0 0 1 4 28 -24 0 RESERVE GRADE Round 1 MACQUARIE RAIDERS 60 defeated PARKES SPACEMEN 0 NYNGAN TIGERS 20 defeated DUBBO CYMS 18 FORBES MAGPIES defeated WELLINGTON COWBOYS via forfeit Ladder Rank Team Pl W D L PF PA PD Pts 1 MACQUARIE 1 1 0 0 60 0 60 2 2 NYNGAN 1 1 0 0 20 18 2 2 3 FORBES 1 1 0 0 31 0 31 2 4 CYMS 1 0 0 1 18 20 -2 0 5 PARKES 1 0 0 1 0 60 -60 0 6 WELLINGTON 1 0 0 1 0 0 -2 Round 2 League Tag Dunedoo 26 (Georgia Lane 2, Alexis Gallagher, Hayley Berg, Jacinta Dummett tries Hallie Hogden 3 goals) defeated Coonamble 22 Hannah Towns 2, Tori Canham, Hope Fernando tries, Canham 3 goals) Gulgong 20 (Tayla Pennell 2, Olivia Kennedy, Abby Hollow tries, Mel Robinson, Kennedy goals) defeated Narromine 12 (Jacana Powell 2, Logan McKenna-Maidens tries) Cobar 16 (Aisha Schofield, Codi Mackay, Brianna Watson tries, Watson 2 goals) defeated Binnaway 8 (Emma Dafter, Amber McCaw tries) Gilgandra 54 (Mab Fuller 5, Shian Chatfield 2, Kiara Brown, Chloe McLean, Rani Diggs tries, Shian Chatfield2, Talitha Chatfield 2, Diggs goals) defeated Trangie 6 (Jamie Sutherland try Lilly Days goal) Baradine: Bye LADDER: Gulgong 6, Baradine 6, Gilgandra 6, Dunedoo 6, Narromine 4, Cobar 4, Coonamble 2, Binnaway 2, Trangie 2. First Grade Narromine 22 (Washington Itoya 2, Wax Neyauda, Luke Thompson tries, Janus Walford 3 goals) defeated Gulgong 12 (Sam Gorrie, Dan Crane tries, Gorrie, James Morrison goals) Coonamble 60 (Tyrell Kennedy 4, Jye Dixon, Matt Jones Derek Robinson, Jack Kelly, Andrew Wallace, Dwayne Hammond, Braeden O'Brien tries, Andrew Wallace 5, Jones, Nathan Thurston, Brian Wallace goals) defeated Dunedoo 6 (Luke Stanton try, Dan Lane goal) Gilgandra 36 (Ty Sutherland 2, Laiten Diggs, Evan Ryan, Kyzah Louie, Ash Hazelton, Shane Ritchie tries, Luke Ritchie 3, Shane Ritchie goals) defeated Trangie 10 (Jeremy Barker, DJ Kennedy tries, Matt Williams goal) LADDER: Narromine 6, Cobar 6, Coonamble 6, Gulgong 4, Dunedoo 4, Baradine 4, Gilgandra 4, Trangie 2. BLOWES CLOTHING CUP Round 2 First Grade BATHURST BULLDOGS 25 (Josh Corby, Joe Kermode, Adam Plummer tries; Kurt Weekes 2 conversions; Kurt Weekes 2 penalty goals) defeated DUBBO KANGAROOS 12 (Calub Cook, Josh Sinisa tries; Josh Bass conversion), COWRA EAGLES 32 (Cooper Sullivan, Name Witheld, Will Cummins, Manu Katoa tries; Noah Ryan 3 conversions; Ryan 2 penalties) defeated ORANGE CITY 5 (Mark Burton try), ORANGE EMUS 27 defeated FORBES PLATYPI 15 Second Grade BATHURST BULLDOGS 10 defeated DUBBO KANGAROOS 0, COWRA EAGLES 26 defeated COWRA EAGLES 19, ORANGE EMUS 31 defeated FORBES PLATYPI 12 Third Grade DUBBO KANGAROOS 24 defeated BATHURST BULLDOGS 10 Colts ORANGE EMUS 31 (Williams 2, Warburton, Name Witheld, Toberty tries; Toberty 3 conversions) defeated FORBES PLATYPI 0, DUBBO KANGAROOS 19 (McKenzie, Bender tries; Whillock 3 penalties) defeated MUDGEE WOMBATS 5 (Richards try) Ladders First Grade POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Cowra Eagles 2 2 0 0 34 1 9 2 Bathurst Bulldogs 2 2 0 0 17 1 9 3 Orange Emus 2 1 0 1 8 2 7 4Dubbo Roos 2 1 0 1 -8 0 4 5 Forbes Platypi 2 0 2 1 -19 1 1 6 Orange City 2 0 0 2 -32 1 1 Second Grade POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Cowra Eagles 2 2 0 0 10 1 9 2 Bathurst Bulldogs 2 2 0 0 19 0 8 3 Orange Emus 2 1 0 1 10 1 5 4 Dubbo Roos 2 1 0 1 -8 1 5 5 Orange City 2 0 0 2 -9 2 2 6 Forbes Platypi 2 0 0 2 -22 1 1 Third Grade POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Dubbo Roos 2 2 0 0 70 1 10 2 Orange Emus 1 1 0 0 8 0 9 3 Cowra Eagles 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 4 Bathurst Bulldogs 2 0 0 2 -22 0 0 5 Orange City 1 0 0 1 -56 0 0 Colts POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Dubbo Roos 2 2 0 0 64 1 9 2 Orange Emus 2 1 0 1 24 2 6 3 Forbes Platypi 1 0 0 1 -31 0 5 4 Orange City 1 0 0 1 -50 0 5 5 Mudgee Wombats 2 1 0 1 -7 0 4 WESTFUND FERGUSON CUP Round 2 BATHURST BULLDOGS 8 (Teagan Miller try; Sarah Colman penalty goal) drew with DUBBO KANGAROOS 8 (Danielle Plummer try; Madeline Piccolo goal), FORBES PLATYPI 26 defeated ORANGE EMUS 14. Ladder POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Forbes Platypi 1 1 0 0 12 1 10 2 Dubbo Roos 2 1 1 0 61 1 7 3 Bathurst Bulldogs 2 1 1 0 40 1 7 4 Orange City 1 0 0 1 -61 0 5 5 Orange Emus 2 0 0 2 -52 0 0 NEW HOLLAND AGRICULTURE CUP Round 2 DUBBO RHINOS 15 (Aminiasi Rokaci 2 tries; Kaiden Hill conversion, penalty) defeated MUDGEE WOMBATS 14 (Lachie Baguley, Chanse Burgess tries; James Ford 2 conversions), PARKES BOARS vs NARROMINE GORILLAS washed out Second Grade MUDGEE WOMBATS 17 defeated DUBBO RHINOS 5, PARKES BOARS vs NARROMINE GORILLAS washed out Ladders First Grade POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Dubbo Rhinos 2 2 0 0 41 1 9 2 Mudgee Wombats 2 1 0 1 17 1 5 3 Parkes Boars 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 4 CSU Bathurst 1 0 0 1 -40 0 5 5 Narromine Gorillas 1 0 0 1 -18 0 0 Second Grade POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Mudgee Wombats 2 2 0 0 31 1 9 2 Dubbo Rhinos 2 1 0 1 17 1 6 3 CSU Bathurst 1 0 0 1 -29 0 6 4 Parkes Boars 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 5 Narromine Gorillas 1 0 0 1 -19 0 1 OILSPLUS CUP Round 1 GEURIE GOATS 26 defeated WELLINGTON REDBACKS 17, COONABARABRAN KOOKABURRAS 15 defeated CANOWINDRA PYTHONS 0, YEOVAL EAGLES vs MOLONG MAGPIES no result listed Ladder 1 Geurie Goats 1 1 0 0 9 1 5 2 Blayney Rams 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 3 Coonabarabran Kookaburras 1 1 0 0 15 0 4 4 Yeoval Eagles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Molong Magpies 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Wellington Redbacks 1 0 0 1 -9 0 0 7 Canowindra Pythons 1 0 0 1 -15 0 0 SOUTH WEST FUELS CUP Round 2 COOTAMUNDRA TRI-COLOURS 50 defeated GRENFELL PANTHERS 7, YOUNG YABBIES 53 defeated TEMORA TUSKERS 10 Ladder 1 Cootamundra Tri-Colours 2 2 0 0 104 2 10 2 Young Yabbies 2 1 1 0 43 1 7 3 Harden Red Devils 1 0 1 0 0 0 7 4 Boorowa Goldies 1 1 0 0 24 1 5 5 West Wyalong Weevils 1 0 0 1 -24 0 5 6 Grenfell Panthers 1 0 0 1 -43 0 0 7 Temora Tuskers 2 0 0 2 -104 0 0 WESTFUND SOUTH WEST CUP Round 1 YOUNG YABBETTES 27 defeated TEMORA TUSKERS 10 Ladders 1 Harden She-Devils 1 1 0 0 21 1 10 2 West Wyalong Redbacks 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 3 Boorowa Goldilocks 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 4 Young Yabbettes 2 1 0 1 -4 1 5 5 Temora Tuskers 1 0 0 1 -17 0 5 Round 4 BATHURST '75 FC 3 (Tom Rooke 2, Athaui Aluk) defeated DUBBO BULLS 2 (Alex Richardson, Scott Fox) ORANGE WARATAHS 3 (Tim Kelly 2, Guy Burgess) defeated ORANA SPURS 0 ORANGE CYMS versus MACQUARIE UNITED postponed due to wet weather PARKES COBRAS versus MUDGEE WOLVES postponed due to wet weather BARNSTONEWORTH UNITED 5 (Kenny McCall, Jarvis Marat, Tyler Mendham, Dylan Halls, Ben Giumelli) defeated LITHGOW WORKMEN'S LADDER # Team Pl W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Panorama 3 3 0 0 7 1 +6 9 2 Bathurst '75 FC 4 2 2 0 12 7 +5 8 3 Orange Waratahs 4 2 1 1 10 4 +6 7 4 Parkes Cobras 3 2 1 0 7 4 +3 7 5 Barnstoneworth United 3 1 1 1 7 7 0 4 6 Orana Spurs 4 1 1 2 5 8 -3 4 7 Dubbo Bulls 3 1 0 2 8 5 +3 3 8 Lithgow Workmen's 3 1 0 2 5 7 -2 3 9 Mudgee Wolves 2 0 2 0 4 4 0 2 10 Macquarie United 2 0 0 2 0 8 -8 0 11 Orange CYMS 3 0 0 3 3 13 -10 0 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. 