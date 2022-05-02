sport, local-sport,

Under new captain-coach Jack Creith, the Parkes Spacemen are implementing an attacking style which is unlike most others in the Peter McDonald Premiership this season. Every kick-off was taken short during Sunday's match against the Macquarie Raiders while there was plenty of flick passes and offloads no matter what part of Apex Oval the Spacemen were playing on. It didn't always bear fruit, with a number of short kick-offs allowing Macquarie to get on the front foot and into attacking territory with relative ease while there was also handling errors in the 41-22 loss. "That's how we train," an upbeat Creith said. "It's still fresh and some are more comfortable doing it than others but at the right time of the year that will be coming off." READ ALSO: - 'Give your best player the ball and let him go': Sing powers CYMS to victory - 'He's a special player': Burton stars in Bulldogs' much-needed victory - Home loss shows Spurs are still coming to grips with the pressure The Spacemen did regather some of their own kick-offs, with one in particular looking likely to result in points after halfback Chad Porter made a break but his pass went to ground and the opportunity was gone. That sense of getting close but falling short at the last step was something rookie captain-coach Creith spoke about after the match but he was adamant things will come together. "It's hard because I'm so happy with how the boys are going but you look up at the scoreboard and you get done. It is what it is at the moment," he said. "It's a bit on me too because I'm trying to promote that fast footy and it could look a bit silly now after we got done. "But at the end of the day I'm going to back what we're doing and we're going to do it all year. I know it's going to come right at the back-end of the year so I'm not too worried." Also making the Spacemen's task that little more difficult on Sunday was the absence of a number of key men. Jordan Pope, Sam Dwyer, Jake Porter, and Epi Sadrodro were all out through injury while young fullback James Parsons exited the match inside the first half hour due to an arm complaint. "You can never get too down because it's early in the season and we've got a few out so I've got but I've got to give wraps to the boys," Creith added. "Jesse Shorter, in particular. He played 45 minutes straight in the front-row on debut after he said to me before the game if he would come off after 25 minutes. "He was outstanding. Billy Simpson on debut, he went onto the wing out of position and went well. "It didn't feel like they scored 40 which is good but bad. It means it felt familiar but it didn't feel like they were on top of us. "It's just one where you look up and you're behind by a bit when you could have been in front but we just dropped a few of the last few passes." Parkes is in Dubbo again next Sunday to play CYMS.

