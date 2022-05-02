sport, local-sport,

Being the side in the Western Premier League that has a target on its back is something Orana Spurs are still coming to grips in 2022. Last season, Spurs were the underdogs who fought their way to the top of the table and that's where they were when the season was abandoned due to COVID. But this season rival teams are all too aware of what they're capable of and, after a 3-0 loss to Orange Waratahs on Saturday night, goalkeeper Bailey Delaney said that changes things. "I don't think we've been 100 per cent prepared for it," Delaney said after a slow start again cost his side on Saturday. "It's a very competitive comp this year and there's a lot of sides looking at us because we were on top last year so we've got a bit of target on our back. "We've come out and haven't been prepared for them and they've taken advantage." READ ALSO: - 'Very scary what we could be': Raiders showcase attacking potential in win over Parkes - 'Enjoying playing footy again': Roos take the positives from Bulldogs defeat - 'Give your best player the ball and let him go': Sing powers CYMS to victory Spurs went into Saturday's match without coach Ben Manson on the sideline while captain Jared Corby and Jake Ferguson was also unavailable for the clash. Delaney was the stand-in captain and he was busy early at No. 1 Oval as the Orange visitors pushed forward. After no goals in the opening 10 minutes, things changed in the blink of an eye when two crosses in the space of 90 seconds both found the head of Waratahs winger Tim Kelly and he made no mistake from close range. Spurs eventually found their rhythm but couldn't make the most of their own chances and then late in match Guy Burgess fired in a third for Waratahs to make sure of the result. The loss leaves Spurs sixth on the ladder with just one win from the opening four rounds. "We just fell asleep for 15 minutes at the start and we were always chasing the game after that," Delaney said. "We had plenty of chances but we couldn't finish and that killed us. Not being able to finish when we finally the chance, I think that that was a bit demoralising for the fellas. "We were missing a few because of COVID and other reasons and that's not an excuse but it does play a bit of a factor. We'll get a few back this weekend and that should make a difference." While it was a disappointing loss, Delaney said there were still Spurs players worthy of praise. Junior Socceroo representative Brad Boney-Chillie again impressed in midfield against vastly more experienced opponents while Connor McDonald did all he could to stop Waratahs at centre-back. Spurs travel to Parkes next weekend for a clash with a Cobras side which had its match against Mudgee on the weekend cancelled due to wet weather.

