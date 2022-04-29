sport, local-sport,

On paper, a 3-0 loss appears the kind of result which can leave a coach dejected and looking for answers. That's not so much the case for Ben Manson at Orana Spurs, as he feels last weekend's result could have a positive impact in the long-term for his Western Premier League side. After a win and draw to start the season, Spurs were brought undone by a smart gameplan from Bathurst-based Panorama in round three. READ ALSO: - 'Nobody to blame': Two clubs withdraw from Oilsplus Cup on eve of season opener - 'Best part of coaching country footy': Creith keen to see young Spacemen rise - Alahna Ryan to launch into busy season with action-packed double While it was far from the result he wanted, Manson felt it showcased another style to his players and he's keen to see how they respond on Saturday night against Orange Waratahs. "If you watch the (Panorama) game they just outsmarted us. All they did was stay off us, let us play, and then kicked it long and tried to get us on the counter," he said. "Obviously the boys are upset because they lost but it's a learning curve. Not every side plays the same and our style of football works against most teams so to come out and play a team that doesn't try to attack you but just sits off and defends, it kind of threw us off and we didn't know what to do. "It's going to be good to see which players stand up and say 'I don't what that happening again' and seeing how they react will be really good from a coach's perspective because you'll know which players want to be there and who's working hard when times are tough." Like Spurs, Waratahs have a win, draw and loss to their name after the first three rounds. The two sides were on top of the ladder for much of last year, with Spurs two points clear of their Orange rivals in first place when the season was abandoned due to COVID. For Saturday's match at No. 1 Oval, Joel Tongue's return will boost Spurs as the side lacked a little "spark" in his absence. It also helps in terms of experience given captain Jared Corby and Jake Ferguson are both unavailable. "We've lost a couple of key players but like I've said, we've got good depth at the club so I think we'll go well," Manson said. "I hope we bounce back. Waratahs is always a hard team to play and it's going to be an interesting game. I know it will be a close game." Goalkeeper Bailey Delaney will take over as captain in the absence of Corby on Saturday while the exciting midfield pairing of Duncan Cahill and Brad Boneychillie will again be key. Kick-off is 7pm at No. 1 Oval.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/dc0174d2-c851-41ce-9a5c-10eb39096609.jpg/r535_492_2610_1664_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg