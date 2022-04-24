sport, local-sport,

Panorama FC has continued their unbeaten start to the Western Premier League season after defeating Orana Spurs on Saturday night. Hans Claven 2 hosted the game between the two sides who are both expected to be around the top of the table this season and it was the visitors who took home the three points with a 3-0 win. Following the game, Panorama coach Ricky Guihot believes his side could not have done much more to get the win. "It was good, the first half was a really strong performance," he said. "We did what we came here to do and then just did what we needed to. "That's nine points in three games and we go into our bye next week." The win was Panorama's third in as many weeks while Spurs goalkeeper Bailey Delaney thought his side was not at their best in the opening 45 minutes of the match. "It wasn't the greatest outcome, the second half was much better," he said. "We just fell asleep for a little bit in the first (half) and let it slip." Panorama got off to a strong start in the first half with Campbell Smith scoring a goal from outside the 18-yard box before Matt Hobby bagged himself a brace. Hobby's two goals were classy after hitting a ball played inside into the top corner before finishing off a clever through ball to give the visitors a 3-0 lead heading into halftime. In the second half, Panorama was on the defensive as Spurs launched an all-out attack for almost 30 minutes but could not find the back of the net. Eventually full-time blew with the home side held scoreless for the first time this season but Delaney is confident Spurs will be able to bounce back. "We probably had 40 shots to their three so it was a bit frustrating but there is plenty to learn from," he said. "It's only round three there is plenty more to go. "Good teams lose games sometimes." On the other hand, Guihot praised the way his side stuck to their defensive mindset, especially in the second half. "That's the way we play, we are a counter-attacking side and we are not going to shy away from that," he said. "As you can see three goals in the first half, you don't have to score any more than that when you don't concede."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/509ad1cd-92ad-423d-8bd1-390701748e1c.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg