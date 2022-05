sport, local-sport,

Round 4 MUDGEE DRAGONS 32 (Corin Smith 3, Nathan Orr, Jake Gale, Billy Carberry tries; Lee Hicks 4 goals) defeated BATHURST PANTHERS 18 (Keelan Bresac, Jackson Carter, Jake Betts tries; Jackson Carter 3 goals) COWRA MAGPIES 34 (Joshua Weston 2, Zac Browne 2, Blake Duncombe, Darcy Howard, Bobby Jeffries tries; Thomas Rose 3 conversions) defeated ST PAT'S 22 (Hayden Bolam 2, Aaron Mawhinney, Lee McClintock, Matt Ranse tries; Bolam conversion) DUBBO CYMS 28 (Jeremy Thurston 3, James Stanley, Brydon Ramien tries; Jordi Madden 2, Ali Beale, Thurston goals) defeated PARKES SPACEMEN 6 (Chad Porter try; Porter goal) ORANGE CYMS 28 (Ethan McKellar, Jordan Clark, Dion Jones, Cooper Monk, Josefa Lasagavibau tries; Patrick Williams 4 goals) defeated ORANGE HAWKS 22 (Deryne McKenzie 2 Mat Boss, Tom Blimka tries; Jake Blimka 3 goals) NYNGAN TIGERS 16 (Cale Dunn, Rory Quarmby, Jackson Cox tries; Matthew Sheather 2 goals) defeated WELLINGTON COWBOYS 12 (Tom Clevin, Brian Baxter, Richard Peckham tries) FORBES 24 (Mitchell Andrews 3, Richard Fui tries; Nick Greenhalgh 4 goals) defeated DUBBO MACQUARIE RAIDERS 22 (Filisione Pauta, Maclay Ryan, Johnny Mafiti, Colt Ure tries; Corey Cox 2, Blake Merritt goals) LITHGOW WORKIES - bye LADDERS GROUP 10 P Pts W D L B F A Diff. ORANGE CYMS 4 8 4 0 0 0 134 86 48 ORANGE HAWKS 4 6 3 0 1 0 94 72 22 MUDGEE DRAGONS 3 6 2 0 1 1 86 66 20 BATHURST PANTHERS 4 4 2 0 2 0 118 96 22 COWRA MAGPIES 4 4 2 0 2 0 112 118 -6 BATHURST ST PAT'S 4 4 2 0 2 0 106 126 -20 LITHGOW WORKIES 3 2 0 0 3 1 24 84 -60 GROUP 11 P Pts W D L B F A Diff. FORBES MAGPIES 3 8 3 0 0 1 86 54 32 DUBBO CYMS 4 6 3 0 1 0 122 70 52 MACQUARIE RAIDERS 4 4 2 0 2 0 113 86 27 NYNGAN TIGERS 4 2 1 0 3 0 74 86 -12 PARKES SPACEMEN 3 2 0 0 3 1 48 99 -51 WELLINGTON COWBOYS 4 0 0 0 4 0 52 126 -74 Round 4 ORANGE HAWKS 28 defeated ORANGE CYMS 22 COWRA MAGPIES 36 defeated ST PAT'S 24 BATHURST PANTHERS 40 defeated MUDGEE DRAGONS 10 DUBBO CYMS 40 defeated PARKES SPACEMEN 6 FORBES MAGPIES 34 defeated DUBBO MACQUARIE RAIDERS 0 NYNGAN TIGERS 60 defeated WELLINGTON COWBOYS 16 LITHGOW WORKIES - bye Ladder P Pts W D L B F A Diff. FORBES MAGPIES 3 8 3 0 0 1 144 12 132 NYNGAN TIGERS 4 8 4 0 0 0 144 48 96 COWRA MAGPIES 4 8 4 0 0 0 118 68 50 BATHURST PANTHERS 4 6 3 0 1 0 102 48 54 MACQUARIE RAIDERS 4 6 3 0 1 0 102 82 20 DUBBO CYMS 4 6 3 0 1 0 104 58 46 ORANGE HAWKS 4 4 2 0 2 0 94 90 4 BATHURST ST PAT'S 4 2 1 0 3 0 102 102 0 ORANGE CYMS 4 2 1 0 3 0 46 86 -40 LITHGOW WORKIES 3 2 0 0 3 1 30 94 -64 MUDGEE DRAGONS 3 2 0 0 3 1 34 116 -82 PARKES SPACEMEN 3 2 0 0 3 1 30 142 -112 WELLINGTON COWBOYS 4 0 0 0 4 0 16 120 -104 Round 2 LEAGUE TAG NYNGAN TIGRESSES 18 defeated WELLINGTON COWGIRLS 16 MACQUARIE RAIDETTES 26 defeated FORBES MAGPIES 10 DUBBO CYMS 26 defeated PARKES SPACECATS 8 Ladder Pos P W D L F A +/- Pts MACQUARIE 2 2 0 0 54 14 40 4 CYMS 2 2 0 0 58 20 38 4 WELLINGTON 2 1 0 1 36 32 4 2 NYNGAN 2 1 0 1 30 48 -18 2 FORBES 2 0 0 2 20 36 -16 0 PARKES 2 0 0 2 12 54 -42 0 RESERVE GRADE NYNGAN TIGERS 44 defeated WELLINGTON COWBOYS 10 MACQUARIE RAIDERS 26 defeated FORBES MAGPIES 10 DUBBO CYMS 66 defeated PARKES SPACEMEN 6 Ladder Pos P W D L F A +/- Pts MACQUARIE 2 2 0 0 86 10 76 4 NYNGAN 2 2 0 0 64 28 36 4 CYMS 2 1 0 1 84 26 58 2 FORBES 2 1 0 1 41 26 15 2 PARKES 2 0 0 2 6 126 -120 0 WELLINGTON 2 0 0 2 10 44 -34 -2* * Deducted 2 points due to forfeit LEAGUE TAG Dunedoo Swannettes 56 (Alexis Gallagher 4, Jacinta Dummett 3, Meg Christensen 2, Emily Dunk, Chloe Patrick tries, Hallie Hogden 6 goals) defeated Gilgandra Pink Panthers 0 Narromine 56 (Jacana Powell 3, Abbie Mitchell 2, Emily Edwards, Victoria Sambrook, Lily Spackman, Annalie Dwyer, Logan McKenna-Maidens, Dannielle Harris tries, Dwyer 5 goals) defeated Binnaway 6 (Claire Bodiam try, Lisa jones goal) Gulgong 22 (Tayla Pennell 3, Emily Kirk tries, Mel Robinson 2, Olivia Kennedy goals) defeated Cobar 14 (Brianna Watson 2, Amber Byrne tries, Watson goal) Baradine v Trangie not played due to COVID cases Coonamble: Bye LADDER: Dunedoo 9, Gulgong 9, Baradine 8, Narromine 7, Gilgandra 7, Cobar 5, Coonamble 5, Trangie 4, Binnaway 3. SENIOR LEAGUE Gilgandra 22 (DJ Smith, Kenny Johnson, Jamie Towney, Ash Hazelton tries, Smith 3 goals) defeated Dunedoo 16 (Tyson Searle, Brad Sheridan, Tyrone Walker tries, Dan Lane 2 goals) Gulgong 30 (Brendan Carter 2, Corey Armstrong-Lane, Dan Crane, James Morrison, Steve Hardy tries, Morrison 2, Sam Gorrie goals) defeated Cobar 24 (Loma Atuau 2, Ben Griffiths, Nathan McAndrew tries, Thomas Plater 4 goals) Baradine v Trangie not played due to COVID cases LADDER: Narromine 9, Coonamble 9, Gulgong 7, Gilgandra 7, Cobar 7, Baradine 6, Dunedoo 5, Trangie 4. Round 4 Dunedoo v Baradine, Gulgong v Gilgandra, Trangie v Binnaway, Narromine v Coonamble (Sunday, first game at 1.15pm), Cobar: bye. BLOWES CLOTHING CUP Round 3 First Grade COWRA EAGLES 46 (Damien Michael 2, Hayden Cummings, William Cummins, Navitalai Bola, Cooper Sullivan, Makisi Paea tries; Noah Ryan 4 conversions; Ryan penalty) defeated BATHURST BULLDOGS (Peter Fitzsimmons, Joe Kermode, penalty try, Hunter Davis, Tom Flesch tries; Kurt Weekes 2 conversions), DUBBO KANGAROOS 21 (Calub Cook 2, Will Archer tries; Josh Bass 3 goals) defeated ORANGE EMUS (Archer Hall, Charlie Steele-Park tries; Nigel Staniforth conversion), FORBES PLATYPI 33 (Mahe Fangupo 2, Tom Maguire, John Monk, Peni Gaunimeke tries; Daniel Sweeney conversion, 2 penalties) defeated ORANGE CITY 15 (Traye Hodge, Josh Tremain tries; Mark Burton conversion, penalty). Second Grade BATHURST BULLDOGS 41 defeated COWRA EAGLES 7, FORBES PLATYPI 13 defeated ORANGE CITY 10, DUBBO KANGAROOS 12 drew with ORANGE EMUS 12 Third Grade DUBBO KANGAROOS vs ORANGE EMUS Colts ORANGE CITY 22 defeated FORBES PLATYPI 17, DUBBO KANGAROOS 28 defeated ORANGE EMUS 7 Ladders First Grade POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Cowra Eagles 3 3 0 0 49 2 14 2 Bathurst Bulldogs 3 2 0 1 2 2 10 3 Dubbo Kangaroos 3 2 0 1 1 0 8 4 Orange Emus 3 1 0 2 -1 3 7 5 Forbes Platypi 3 1 0 2 -1 2 6 6 Orange City 3 0 0 3 -50 1 1 Second Grade POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Bathurst Bulldogs 3 3 0 0 53 1 13 2 Cowra Eagles 3 2 0 1 -24 1 9 3 Orange Emus 3 1 1 1 10 1 7 4 Dubbo Kangaroos 3 1 1 1 -8 1 7 5 Forbes Platypi 3 1 0 2 -19 1 5 6 Orange City 3 0 0 3 -12 3 3 Third Grade POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Dubbo Kangaroos 2 2 0 0 70 1 10 2 Orange City 2 1 0 1 0 0 10 3 Orange Emus 1 1 0 0 8 0 9 4 Bathurst Bulldogs 3 1 0 2 34 0 5 5 Cowra Eagles 2 0 0 2 -112 0 5 Colts POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Dubbo Kangaroos 3 3 0 0 85 2 14 2 Orange City 2 1 0 1 -45 1 10 3 Mudgee Wombats 2 1 0 1 -7 9 4 Orange Emus 3 1 0 2 3 2 6 5 Forbes Platypi 2 0 0 2 -36 1 6 NEW HOLLAND AGRICULTURE CUP Round 3 First Grade PARKES BOARS 27 defeated DUBBO RHINOS 17, MUDGEE WOMBATS 26 defeated CSU BATHURST 0 Second Grade DUBBO RHINOS 34 defeated PARKES BOARS 5, MUDGEE WOMBATS 17 defeated CSU BATHURST 5 Ladders First Grade POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Mudgee Wombats 3 2 0 1 43 2 10 2 Parkes Boars 1 1 0 0 10 1 10 3 Dubbo Rhinos 3 2 0 1 31 1 9 4 Narromine Gorillas 1 0 0 1 -18 0 5 5 CSU Bathurst 2 0 0 2 -66 0 5 Second Grade POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Dubbo Rhinos 3 2 0 1 46 2 11 2 Mudgee Wombats 3 2 1 0 31 1 11 3 CSU Bathurst 2 0 1 1 -29 0 8 4 Narromine Gorillas 1 0 0 1 -19 0 6 5 Parkes Boars 1 0 0 1 -29 0 6 WESTFUND FERGUSON CUP Round 3 DUBBO KANGAROOS 47 defeated ORANGE EMUS 7, ORANGE CITY 22 defeated FORBES PLATYPI 5 Ladder POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Dubbo Kangaroos 3 2 1 0 101 2 12 2 Bathurst Bulldogs 2 1 1 0 40 1 12 3 Forbes Platypi 2 1 0 1 -5 1 10 4 Orange City 2 1 0 1 -44 1 10 5 Orange Emus 3 0 0 3 -92 0 0 OILSPLUS CUP Round 3 BLAYNEY RAMS 29 defeated COONABARABRAN KOOKABURRAS 7, MOLONG MAGPIES 30 defeated GEURIE GOATS 15, CANOWINDRA PYTHONS 32 defeated YEOVAL EAGLES 0 Ladder POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Molong Magpies 2 2 0 0 79 2 10 2 Blayney Rams 1 1 0 0 22 1 10 3 Canowindra Pythons 2 1 0 1 17 1 5 4 Geurie Goats 2 1 0 1 -6 1 5 5 Wellington Redbacks 1 0 0 1 -9 0 5 6 Coonabarabran Kookaburras 2 1 0 1 -7 0 4 7 Yeoval Eagles 2 0 0 2 -96 0 0 SOUTH WEST FUELS CUP Round 3 YOUNG YABBIES 31 defeated BOOROWA GOLDIES 24, WEST WYALONG WEEVILS vs GRENFELL PANTHERS, HARDEN RED DEVILS vs TEMORA TUSKERS Ladder POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 Cootamundra Tri-Colours 2 2 0 0 104 2 15 2 Young Yabbies 3 2 1 0 50 2 12 3 Boorowa Goldies 2 1 0 1 17 3 7 4 Harden Red Devils 1 0 1 0 0 0 7 5 West Wyalong Weevils 1 0 0 1 -24 0 5 6 Grenfell Panthers 1 0 0 1 -43 0 0 7 Temora Tuskers 2 0 0 2 -104 0 0 WESTFUND FERGUSON NORTH CUP Round 2 PARKES BOARS 41 defeated WELLINGTON REDBACKS 15, MUDGEE WOMBATS 38 defeated CSU BATHURST 26 Ladder POS TEAM PLAYED WON DRAW LOSS +/- BONUS POINTS POINTS 1 CSU Bathurst 2 1 0 1 44 1 11 2 Wellington Redbacks 2 1 0 1 30 0 10 3 Parkes Boars 2 1 0 1 -30 1 5 4 Mudgee Wombats 2 1 0 1 -44 1 5 Round 5 MACQUARIE UNITED 1 (Justin Sutton) defeated LITHGOW WORKMEN'S 0 PANORAMA 6 (Ryan Campbell 2, Matt Hobby, Will Fitzpatrick, Nathan Davis, Jaiden Culbert) defeated MUDGEE WOLVES 1 (Josh Hurt) BARNSTONEWORTH UNITED 1 (Charlie Ross) drew with BATHURST '75 FC 1 (Agieg Aluk) ORANA SPURS 5 (Jake Ferguson 2, Bailey McCabe, Joel Tongue, Duncan Cahill) defeated PARKES COBRAS 1 (Brent Morgan) ORANGE WARATAHS 6 (Adam Scimone 3, Craig Sugden, Lachlan Peet, Hugh Thornhill) defeated ORANGE CYMS 1 DUBBO FC: Bye Ladder # Team Pl W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Panorama 4 4 0 0 13 2 +11 12 2 Orange Waratahs 5 3 1 1 16 5 +11 10 3 Bathurst '75 FC 5 2 3 0 13 8 +5 9 4 Orana Spurs 5 2 1 2 10 9 +1 7 5 Parkes Cobras 4 2 1 1 8 9 -1 7 6 Barnstoneworth United 4 1 2 1 8 8 0 5 7 Dubbo Bulls 3 1 0 2 8 5 +3 3 8 Lithgow Workmen's 4 1 0 3 5 8 -3 3 9 Macquarie United 3 1 0 2 1 8 -7 3 10 Mudgee Wolves 3 0 2 1 5 10 -5 2 11 Orange CYMS 4 0 0 4 4 19 -15 0 Round 2 TIER 1 ORANGE TIGERS 11.9.75 defeated DUBBO DEMONS10.9.69 Orange: A. O'Brien 6, D. Price, Z.Cullis, J. Armstrong, K. Phillips, D. Bush goals. Dubbo: I. Heath 6, N. Thornbury, N. Carroll, L. Harnett, B. Edmunds goals. BATHURST BUSHRANGERS 20.14.134 defeated BATHURST GIANTS 1.4.10 Bushrangers: K. McMahon 11, N. Smith 8, J. Smith 2, L. Newman 2, J. Connellan 2, H. Templeton 2, P. Grundy 2 goals. Giants: S. Sloan goal. LADDER # TEAM P MR W L D B % PTS 1 Bathurst Bushrangers 2 100 2 0 0 0 388.46 8 2 Dubbo Demons 2 50 1 1 0 0 96.88 4 3 Orange Tigers 2 50 1 1 0 0 85.4 4 4 Bathurst Giants 2 0 0 2 0 0 33.33 0 TIER 2 DUBBO DEMONS 10.5.65 defeated ORANGE TIGERS 5.5.35 Dubbo: B. Roche 3, T. Dutschke 2, J. Pearce 2, A. Pearson, A. Brayshaw, B. Edmunds goals. Orange: P. Frecklington 3, D. Caughlan, C. Hunt goals. BATHURST PANTHERS 0.0.120 defeated BATHURST GIANTS 0.0.0 via forfeit BATHURST BUSHRANGERS REBELS 10.7.67 defeated BATHURST BUSHRANGERS OUTLAWS 6.5.41 Rebels: D. Crofts 2, S. Flude 2, S. Jablonskis, C. Richards, S. Grundy, G. Tapping, J. Price, H. Knight goals. Outlaws: M. Alexander 2, L. Fenton 2, A. Sparks, P. Fisher goals. LADDER # TEAM P MR W L D B % PTS 1 Parkes Panthers 2 100 2 0 0 0 1220 8 2 Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels 2 100 2 0 0 0 238.1 8 3 Dubbo Demons 2 100 2 0 0 0 223.33 8 4 Bathurst Bushrangers Outlaws 1 0 0 1 0 1 61.19 0 5 Orange Tigers 2 0 0 2 0 0 38.51 0 6 Cowra Blues 1 0 0 1 0 1 23.81 0 7 Bathurst Giants 2 0 0 1 0 0 13.23 0 WOMEN DUBBO DEMEONS 11.10.76 defeated ORANGE TIGERS 3.2.20 Dubbo: A. Hafoka 5, E. Warner, K. Tucker, D. Taylor, L. Hazell goals. Orange: J. Lao, S. Donoghue, M. Ryan goals. BATHURST GIANTS 7.11.53 defeated BATHURST BUSHRANGERS 2.2.14 Giants: E. Gullifer 3, H. Taylor 2, T. Davies 2 goals. Bushrangers: A. Hardie, A. Wright goals. LADDER # TEAM P MR W L D B % PTS 1 Bathurst Giants 2 100 2 0 0 0 254.29 8 2 Dubbo Demons 2 50 1 1 0 0 173.21 4 3 Bathurst Bushrangers 2 50 1 1 0 0 84.93 4 4 Orange Tigers 2 0 0 2 0 0 32.26 0 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. 