sport, local-sport,

It wasn't pretty but Dubbo CYMS did enough to get the win against the Parkes Spacemen on Sunday afternoon. CYMS hosted Parkes at Apex Oval and it was the former who came with a 28-6 win in round four of the Peter McDonald Premiership. CYMS back-rower Riley Wake lined up for his first appearance for the season and admitted he was pleased to get the win. "It was good, it was a good first game back," he said. "We were a little bit sloppy there but it's still early days so we can fix that up. "But it was good to get the win." Parkes captain-coach Jack Creith believes his side isn't far away from clicking and when they do they could be very dangerous. "It's a tough one to sum up, they just got a little easy lead to be 16-0 at half-time which was the same as last week against Macquarie," "There were a couple of tries we should've scored, we are just not finishing that last pass off. "It's really frustrating in the point that we are not getting where we are not getting the points but we will keep persisting. "I'm really confident we will come good at the right time." The game started in an entertaining fashion with Creith opting for a short kick-off which was regathered by Parkes to give them position early but neither side could complete a set in the opening stages of the match. CYMS got on the board first with Jeremy Thurston crossing over in the 12 minutes to score, with the conversion going wide. Just four minutes later, Wake got an arm free out of a tackle and offloaded a ball onto Brydon Ramien who made his way over the line to score before Ali Beale added the extras to give the hosts a 10-0 lead. The game stepped up a notch and became a lot more physical, especially when James Stanley entered the match for CYMS. Stanley's electric first stint was rewarded when the front-rower crashed over for a try with Thurston adding the extras to give CYMS a 16-0 lead heading into half-time. READ ALSO: Coming out of half-time both teams had chances to score but errors and penalties cost them a chance to get into good field position. Thurston found his way over for his second try of the afternoon in the 57th minute with Jordi Madden making no mistake with the conversion. Only three minutes later, Thurston had his third try of the day with the conversion again being successful giving CYMS a 28-0 lead. Parkes got the ball back after another successful short kick-off and promptly scored off in with Chad Porter converting from the sideline but it was too little, too late with full-time being blown 18 minutes later giving CYMS their third straight win. CYMS' victory was made even more impressive with Jyie Chapman, Brad Pickering and Jarryn Powyer all out of Sunday's side while Beale left the game early. Wake believes CYMS' depth was on full display in their win. "Definitely, we have that next man up mentality," he said. "Everyone filled in got the job done." After having a stint in Sydney with the Penrith Panthers SG Ball-winning side, Wake returned to Dubbo during the week and was glad to be back. "It's unreal, I love it here," he said. "I love being back around the boys and the club. "I learned heaps from that so I'm just trying to keep improving my footy." On the other side, Creith knows his side has room for improvement but couldn't fault their effort during the match, especially defensively. "We defended well in the first half which is on me as well, I got my hands on the ball a lot and I was making mistakes," he said. "You can't be dirty with anyone but we just aren't finishing things off. "But I couldn't wrap the boys enough for how they defended but we had a couple of switch off moments." Creith also laughed when asked about Parkes' trick plays including chip and chases as well as short kick-offs, admitting the Spacemen will continue to stick to their guns going forward. "We will never give up, even if there's 30 seconds to go we will try a chip and chase and we'd do that in the first half too," he said. "Especially those short kick-offs, we will just keep persisting." DUBBO CYMS 28 (Jeremy Thurston 3, James Stanley, Brydon Ramien tries; Jordi Madden 2, Ali Beale, Thurston goals) defeated PARKES SPACEMEN 6 (Chad Porter try; Porter goal) Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/62a2805c-416e-425c-98a5-bd0979be2fb2.jpg/r0_142_3600_2176_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg