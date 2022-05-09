sport, local-sport,

The start of the Western Premier League season had been frustrating for all Macquarie United players, but none more so than Justin Sutton. That's what made scoring the all-important goal in Saturday's 1-0 win over Lithgow all the more satisfying. After being unavailable for round one of the season, which his side lost 3-0, the playmaker returned after a round two bye but an injury to regular keeper Bryce Deaton meant he was thrown between the sticks for the bulk of the 5-0 loss to Dubbo FC. A scheduled round four clash with Orange CYMS was then washed out to continue Macquarie United's stop-start opening to the season. READ ALSO: - Ferguson scores a double as Spurs put five past the Cobras - Former Socceroo returns home in marquee moment for WPL - Andrews proves Country quality with hat-trick in victory over Raiders But on Saturday the youthful Macquarie United got their season up and running courtesy of Sutton's second-half strike. "We hadn't scored one," Sutton said of his side heading into the Lithgow clash. "I missed round one because I had my brother's buck's party and then I played five minutes against Bulls and then got thrown in goal so it's always pleasing to get off that nudie run early." As enjoyable as it was to find the back of the net - via a neat comeback from Raynick Roberts - it was most satisfying to get the win which had eluded his side up to this point. "It was very pleasing. More so just for the young fellas," Sutton said. "We've got a lot of 16-17-year-olds and youth in the Premier League side this year so it was about them getting a taste of winning and getting some confidence and that's what we've been lacking. "It was good to get the win, especially there in Lithgow. It's the longest trip for us and we haven't got any points there the past two years. "I said to the boys at the start of the game we just need to start getting some points on the board." Despite the goal and victory, it still wasn't all smooth sailing for Sutton. An ankle injury suffered late on threatens to rule him out of next round's trip to Parkes, which is irritating given the side has the chance to start building some momentum. "Hopefully with a win we can start building a bit more but it's going to take some time with a new bunch of blokes," Sutton said, before touching on his injury. "We've got Parkes this weekend and then I've got my brother's wedding when we play Panorama. Hopefully I'm right for this weekend ... we've got to keep the wins going now." The victory moves Macquarie up to ninth in the 11-team competition after five rounds. Orana Spurs are fourth while Dubbo FC, who had the bye on the weekend, is in seventh.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/bcfe4702-9a2d-4177-9323-b9b563c49774.jpg/r2257_1579_6257_3839_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg