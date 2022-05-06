sport, local-sport,

The long trek to Lithgow might not seem like the perfect task during a frustrating start to a season, but Macquarie United is hopeful it's just what's needed to kickstart their campaign. Macquarie United is yet to play back-to-back matches this season as a round one loss was followed by the bye before another loss in round three - a heavy 5-0 defeat to local rivals Dubbo FC - came before last weekend's match at Parkes was washed out. The trip to Lithgow awaits on Saturday but coach Rhys Osborne views it as a chance to start building some momentum. "It's frustrating," Osborne said of his side's start to 2022. "We're trying to build consistency and get the same people on the paddock but it's hard when you can't play the game scheduled. "It's a big trip (to Lithgow) but we're taking a full squad, which is going to be beneficial for us. "My main concern is bouncing back, putting in performance, playing football rather than being overawed by the occasion and making some silly mistakes that can cost you games." READ ALSO: - TEAM LISTS: Tigers and Cowboys to battle for first victory - Plenty of positive signs in Bulls' narrow loss at home - Home loss shows Spurs are still coming to grips with the pressure The occasion of a derby clash with a Bulls side littered with experienced players proved to much for Macquarie United in its last match. A knee injury to keeper Bryce Deaton compounded the loss and he faces a stint on the sideline, with Mitch Conte called in to replace him between the sticks. That's the only injury concern for the squad though and while Osborne has been out of town for work all week, the reports from the training ground have been positive. "The boys are in good spirits and training well so we're looking to bounce back and get some points on the board," he said. "We want to put in a better performance than our last showing. We know we're better than that." While the results have been far from ideal - Macquarie United is yet to score a goal this season - Osborne said there's no heads dropping within the squad or coaching staff as he's well aware it's a new-look and younger squad he's working with. Lithgow is back at home on Sunday after a 5-0 loss to Barnstoneworth at Orange last weekend. Elsewhere this weekend, Macquarie's Dubbo rivals Orana Spurs travel to Parkes while Dubbo FC has the bye. Panorama FC welcomes the Mudgee Gulgong Wolves to Bathurst and Barnstoneworth hosts Bathurst 75 in the other games.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/7b0f98a3-976b-411d-880a-711b0cdfa733.jpg/r1743_926_6330_3518_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg