Dubbo Bulls FC has bounced back from their opening-round Western Premier League loss in a big way against Macquarie United on Friday night. Bulls defeated United 5-0 with a Gareth Williams hat-trick the highlight of the evening while Kane Settree also bagged a brace for the victors. Following the match, Bulls coach Scott Fox did not have many negative things to say about the performance of his side. "I'm always happy with 5-0, keeping a clean sheet makes you happy and so does scoring five goals," he said. Macquarie United's Glenn Shein said his side was on the back foot early but there were still some positive signs. "It was a bit of a tough one to swallow, I think the first 20 minutes set the tone," he said. "I think they came out pretty fired up and scored a few quick goals, we just struggled to cope with that. "I thought we built better in the second half once we sort of had a chat at halftime and came out with a few strategies. "We had a couple of good chances, Hayden Williams their keeper pulled off a few good saves. "This sort of football is completely different to what they have been playing in juniors." Settree opened the scoring in the second minute, pouncing off a loose ball in the box to put Bulls in front before Williams scored his first of the evening to give Dubbo FC a 2-0 lead inside the first 10 minutes. Things got worse for Macquarie United as goalkeeper Bryce Deaton left the game due to injury, forcing Justin Sutton to move to the position. READ ALSO: Williams grabbed his second off the evening before Settree matched him with the score 4-0 after just 24 minutes. The game became somewhat of an arm wrestle in the lead up to half time with both sides getting physical before the whistle blew for the break with the score at 4-0. Williams slotted his third goal of the evening in the 67th minute to seal his hat-trick with the game stuck in a stalemate for the following 20 minutes as full-time blew giving Bulls a 5-0 win. During the week, the Bulls players were working hard on their own game after being upset by Panorama FC in round one and Fox believes Friday's win was a big step in the right direction. "Pano was difficult, they really surprised us with the way they played," he said. "We didn't want to change anything, we just wanted to see how we would come out in the second game. "We just tried to get forward and score goals tonight. "I think we tried to get the ball in a few times tonight, we tried to get the boys shooting up front and it paid dividends in the second minute. "It was surprising we scored three goals so early but it's what we wanted." The Bulls mentor was full of praise for Settree along with fellow midfielder Kobe Rapley, as the two combined beautifully all night. "They do some miles in the midfield so it was good to see, that's what you expect of them," he said. "I think Kane is the loudest and most vocal on the field as well. "He's only 17 and he is running the show so it's really pleasing so big things are ahead of those two I think." "Full credit to the Bulls, they are a top team and they are going to be thereabouts at the end of the year," "They have been playing together for 10 years and they will be up there for the title."

