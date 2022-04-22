sport, local-sport,

The Wellington Cowboys will host one of the Peter McDonald Premiership heavyweights on Sunday when Orange CYMS come to town. Justin Toomey-White's men will be at home for the second time this season in as many matches and once again will host one of the top clubs in Group 10. The Cowboys were brave in their opening game of the season against the Bathurst Panthers, eventually going down 32-12. After several players departed Wellington during the off-season there were still enough positive signs for the Cowboys to suggest they will put up a fight in every game they play this year. Brock Naden was brilliant in the game against the Panthers at fullback and Toomey-White is one of the best players in the region, showing why when he carried three Bathurst defenders over the line to score in the same game. Elsewhere, Nyngan will hit the road for the first time this year when they play the Orange Hawks, also on Sunday. READ ALSO: The Tigers dropped their opening match of the season against Orange CYMS but were right in the match until a late penalty goal cost them the win. Captain-coach Jacob Neill said after the round one match he was impressed by the fight his side showed and believed they should've won the game. Hawks on the other hand won their opening match of the season against Dubbo CYMS and could be a surprise packet this season. Forbes Magpies will play their first game of the Peter McDonald Premiership season when they host the Mudgee Dragons on Sunday at Spooner Oval. The Magpies had the bye in round one while the Dragons defeated Macquarie in a close match at Glen Willow Oval almost three weeks ago. In the other match, Cowra will host Bathurst Panthers at Sid Kallas Oval. All matches on Sunday are set to kick-off at 2:30pm.

