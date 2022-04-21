sport, local-sport,

It's been a long time between games for the Dubbo Rhinos and they are eager to get back out on the field on Saturday. The Rhinos will host CSU Bathurst in the opening round of the New Holland Cup at Apex Oval on Saturday afternoon, in what will be an entertaining clash as well as the club's sponsors day. Rhinos coach Doug Sandry knows the home side is in a good place ahead of the first game of the 2022 season. "We've had enough trials, training and that sort of stuff, I think it's now a matter of getting back out on the park and putting it all together," he said. "We're not going to be perfect in round one, we know that. "We've still got blokes developing in positions, there is still a bit of work to do. "I'm expecting a really spirited performance on Saturday. "I'm really, really happy with how our forward pack has come together and we've still got a bit of tweaking to do in our backline." READ ALSO: While the forward pack has impressed Sandry, the coach admitted there are a few new faces which have him excited about the new season. "There have been some changes, we've got a pretty new front row," he said. "We've got a young guy who has just come to the club and he'll start in second grade this weekend but it won't be long until he knocks on the door of first grade. "The most exciting thing is we've got a few of our 18s from last year starting in the forwards with Lachie O'Malley and Loni Langi. "We've got a couple of the Fijian guys who have joined us and taken a few spots in the forward pack plus our staples." In the backline, the Rhinos have a new signing who Sandry believes could unlock the talents of two of his side's best players. "In the backs, we've got another under 18 from last year, Kaiden Hill playing halfback and we've got a new five-eighth Api Lamani who is very exciting," he said. "He's a going to free up Nash Forgione and Dale Smith to basically run the ball because he will run the show from number 10. "It's really exciting, we're pumped and we can't wait." Looking across at their opponents for Saturday's match, Sandry has nothing but respect for the CSU Bathurst side and their coach, while the students could have several new players due to people moving to the town for their university studies. "They will be prepared, they've got one of the best coaches in the business," he said. "He is an absolute champion of a coach Dave Conyers and a fantastic bloke as well. "He'll have them ready to go, they'll have a couple of new guys no doubt on their side, they do pick up a few new ones each year. "From what I'm hearing, I had a bit of a chat with Dave in Orange and he is happy with how they are going. "It's going to be a cracking match and I think it could be a really exciting match to watch because I think there will be a lot of ball movement." Saturday's first-grade match at Apex Oval is scheduled to begin at 3:15pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/6e9eb3e7-eda1-408f-9048-edde64301d8b.JPG/r74_857_5011_3646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg