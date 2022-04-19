sport, local-sport,

It is the start of a new era for the Narromine Jets as they begin their Christie and Hood Castlereagh League season on Saturday. The Jets are newcomers to the competition after dropping down from Group 11 in 2021 after the club struggled for player numbers, as well as a desire not to be part of the Peter McDonald Premiership. The pre-existing nine Castlereagh League clubs accepted the decision to let Narromine join their competition late last year. Ahead of their opening match of the season, Jets captain-coach Craig Roworth said the side is eager to get back out onto the field. "They've all been pretty good, it's been a long time between games for them which is good," he said. "It's been a long time since I wouldn't say success but a lot of these young guys have a lot of commitment and they love the game," "They love to learn as well so it has been going really well." The Jets have lost Ryan Richardson and Isaac Thompson who both joined the Lithgow Workies in the off-season, which turns the focus onto experienced players such as Doug Potter and Alex Sambrook. READ ALSO: Roworth said along with a handful of experienced players, he is looking forward to watching the next generation of Jets players make their name in senior football. "Just to let them enjoy it, they've experienced I'd probably say the worst experience in rugby league by not winning games or anything like that and struggle year in and year out," he said. "But just to break it down for them and instil belief into these kids, show them that rugby league is not so much a game." Trangie is Narromine's first opponent in the 2022 Castlereagh League season and Roworth knows exactly what to expect from the match. "I spent a couple of years in the Castlereagh League as well with Warren, so I know what the rivalry is and having played for Narromine years ago I understand," he said. "Everyone gets along real good, it's not a typical rivalry. It's a different type of rivalry to a CYMS and Macquarie." While rivalries like CYMS and Macquarie in Group 11 have been fierce in previous years, Roworth said the Trangie and Narromine rivalry was built on the proud history of the two clubs. Trangie and Narromine have shared players for several decades now with the two towns being only a 20-minute drive away from each other. Roworth said there is a lot of respect between the two sides, who love to catch up after the game is completed. "There are a lot of boys who grew up together, so it's sort of a banter rivalry," he said. "I'd say it's more of a sibling rivalry than anything." The Castlereagh League starts this weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/184c07af-1814-402d-90fd-59f95fe62e99.JPG/r1693_1292_5453_3416_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg