The Trangie Magpies are preparing for a big two weeks to opening their Christie and Hood Castlereagh League season. The 2022 season will begin on Saturday, with the Magpies hosting newcomers Narromine Jets in the opening match of the season. Magpies club president Luke Phillips said not only will the opening round be an intense game but the following week will be a celebration of past Trangie players who will all come together to celebrate the club. "We've got Narromine up first which I think that will turn into a friendly rivalry, I hope," he said. "We have Gilgandra in round two which is our Old Boy's Day, I'm hoping it's going to be big." Small towns like Trangie in the Castlereagh League often struggle to attract locals to play and rely on players to travel from bigger places such as Narromine or Dubbo. Phillips said the club is still looking for players to join them for the 2022 season in both their league tag and men's side. READ ALSO: "We always struggle for male players as well, we don't have a lot of locals and it's hard getting a commitment from ladies players when the game is not really that big," he said. "We've got a lot of young girls this year which is good." Two of the club's veterans will also celebrate a massive milestone against Gilgandra in round two with Carl Moss and Jack Powell both playing their 100th game on April 30, which is a first for the club since joining the Castlereagh League. Phillips admitted he is confident about what to expect in the Magpies' opening encounter of the season after the Jets joined the competition during the off-season after leaving Group 11. "We know a lot about Narromine, we've always had a big brother, little brother relationship," he said. "We wanted them for Old Boy's Day because we've shared so many players over the years. "It's for the Norm Newman Shield as well, he was a player for both clubs and we used to have that annually every season in the trial matches but now we'll play that for competition games." The Magpies and Jets will play for the Norm Newman Shield on Saturday.

