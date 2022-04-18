sport, local-sport,

It wasn't the perfect weekend for Dubbo racing driver Tyler Everingham after his entry in the Bathurst 6 Hour was forced to retire. Everingham was left on the back foot early after a puncture put him and his GWR Australia teammates Garth Walden and Michael Auld a lap behind the leaders at Mount Panorama on Sunday. A mechanical issue occurred for the trio later in the race which forced them to retire from the race before the finish. READ ALSO: The race was eventually won by Cameron Hill and Thomas Hill who started from 63rd on the grid due to a post-qualifying regulation breach. Everingham will be back in his Dunlop Super2 Series car in just a few weeks when the competition travels to Perth. Everingham currently sits in eighth position on the points table with 171 points in total, just three points behind Hill who is directly above him. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

