sport, local-sport,

Wellington Race Club will be hoping the wet weather stays away on Saturday when they host a seven-race meeting. Wellington's Boot Carnival had to be abandoned back in March after rain ruined the event on two separate days. Nominations for Saturday's racing were released on Monday morning and several trainers from around the area have put forward some of their horses. READ ALSO: Bryan Dixon, Kieren Hazelton and Peter Stanley have all nominated horses for the F & M Benchmark 58 Handicap (1100m) as has Orange trainer Alison Smith. Dubbo trainer Brett Robb's On A Promise could come up against Karen Lunn's Satan Da in the CG & E Benchmark 58 Handicap (1100m). Wellington trainer Karen McCarroll has put forward Lady Riz to run in another Benchmark 58 Handicap (1600m) while the Dubbo trio of Garry, Michael and Dar Lunn could also have runners. Final fields for the seven-race program are set to be released later this week closer to Saturday's meeting. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/1c5661e3-1b47-453c-b285-9de712c650c0.JPG/r705_836_4603_3038_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg