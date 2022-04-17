sport, local-sport,

Clint Lundholm has added another town cup to his list after Fearless Mila won the Lightning Cup on Saturday. Ridden by Andrew Banks, Fearless Mila ($5) was impressive winning the P W Concrete Lightning Ridge Cup Benchmark 66 Handicap (1200m) by more than a length. Starting out of barrier four, Fearless Mila finished strongly to take the win ahead of a pair of Gilgandra trainer Bryan Dixon's horses. Ecker Road ($4) and Fox Spirit ($8) ran second and third respectively for Dixon ahead of Luke Morgan's Lady Mofeed ($2.40). For Lundholm, Saturday's win now means the trainer has won Coonabarabran and Gilgandra Cups respectively, continuing his impressive form of later with a stable which is holding strong with just under 70 horses. READ ALSO: Earlier in the day, Wellington trainer Karen McCarroll got her Saturday off to a brilliant start as Gunnerside won the Spider & Tiny Brown Memorial Maiden Plate (900m). Drawing barrier three, Gunnerside ($3.20) was too good for the rest of the field, finishing more than two lengths ahead of Outback Pat ($7), who finished in second place. The win in the Cup was not Banks' first of the day either, with the jockey winning the Dubbo City & Gilgandra Toyota Class 1 Handicap (900m). Banks rode Hillbilly ($4) in the event for Quirindi trainer Peter Mills, with the gelding proving to be too good, winning by more than two-and-a-half lengths. Kelly Smith's Turmoil ($5.50) ran second ahead of Saimaa ($10), trained by Janelle Galea. Gilgandra's Kieren Hazelton won the Ginnie Gallop Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000m) with Japingka. In what was one of the closer races of the day, Japingka ($4) won by just under a length ahead of Another Sheila ($6). Banks grabbed another win in the racing before the Cup, winning the Lightning Ridge District Bowling Club Maiden Plate (1200m). Riding Miss Ash Star ($6) for Andrew Bayley, Banks continued his impressive day, winning by more than two lengths. Bryan T Dixon's Direct Vision ($4.60) ran in second place while Brett Cavanough's More Than Venice ($2.20) ran third.

