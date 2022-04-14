sport, local-sport,

After being delayed 12 months, the $100,000 City of Dubbo International Fours competition will be held in 2022. The competition was officially announced on Wednesday, with tournament set to run from November 3-5 later this year at Club Dubbo and will be the richest event of it's kind in the world. The event which open to both men and women, will no doubt attract talented bowlers from across the country and possibly internationally, with the easing of border restrictions. The event is open to the first 42 entries and the winner will receive $30,000 in prizemoney, while competitors all the way down to 24th will also receive prizemoney. Club Dubbo chairman Tony Speirs said it was exciting to announce the tournament would be going ahead in 2022. READ ALSO: "Absolutely, especially after having to cancel it last year," he said. "It was originally planned to happen at the end of October last year but we had to cancel it. We actually had a waiting list of people that entered because we had a full tournament. "So we are really looking forward to it." The International Fours is expected to attract local, domestic and international bowlers who will converge to Dubbo in early November. Speirs is confident the 42 spots will go fast after the widespread popularity last year's canceled tournament had. "Absolutely, so to give you a bit of an idea, we had two teams from Norfolk Island coming out last year," he said. "They've entered again for this year's tournament and we are hoping to get a few internationals particularly from New Zealand after the borders have opened up again." As the tournament's prizemoney is the largest of it's kind in the world, Speirs is confident bowlers will indeed travel to Dubbo to compete in the event. "That was the original idea, we wanted to put something on that was significant enough to attract the elite's of the sport," he said. "It isn't a huge amount of money but $100,000 is a significant amount in terms of bowls." Matches and the finals series of the tournament will be live-streamed across the world, which will give great exposure to the competitors and Dubbo as a whole. Club Dubbo admitted they are committed to promoting bowls to a wider audience who many not have taken an interest in the sport before. It is also hoped the tournament will help showcase Dubbo and benefit local businesses such as restaurants, cafes and hotels, who will no doubt be busy due to the event. The tournament will also be attended by three legends of the sport, who have committed to making the journey west for the inaugural City of Dubbo International Fours. Karen Murphy AM, Steve Glasson OAM and Kelvin Kerkow OAM will be attendance later this year. Those wishing to enter can do via contacting Club Dubbo's bowls manager Anthony Brown. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/2b3b829f-60d2-4084-90f9-9f1c07055dd8.jpg/r352_577_3424_2313_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg