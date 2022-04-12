sport, local-sport,

Dubbo Swimtech's Brody Steele has recently returned home with one of the biggest hauls of medals in recent memory. While the swimming season is coming to an end for most, Steele has shown no signs of slowing down as of yet. Steele picked up six medals from 10 events at the recent Swimming NSW Junior State Age Championships in Sydney while the young gun also managed to finish fourth in three events. Steele won the 13 years 100m and 200m backstrokes, while also winning the 400m individual medley for his age group. READ ALSO: "I'm very happy, it's a good little reward after a long season and a long few years," he said. "It's very hard but it's very rewarding at the same time." The Macquarie Anglican Grammar School student also swam at a recent carnival in Sydney which was held after the state carnival. When it comes to his coach, Steele couldn't speak more proudly about legendary mentor Dennis Valentine. "I wouldn't be here without Dennis (Valentine), he's the main man," he said. While he competed in a wider variety of strokes, Steele admitted he does have a favourite. "Backstroke is my favourite because I'm fast at it," he said. Natalie Steele, Brody's mum said the 13-year-olds discipline is brilliant, especially when it comes to training. "He trains four mornings a week to get up a 5am to swim at 5:30am and he does three afternoons as well," she said. "Other sports you might train once or twice a week but with swimming, it's a lot harder." Equally as impressive is the fact, Steele finished second in the 13 years 50m backstroke along with the 200m and 400m freestyle events. Steele also managed to set fast enough times to qualify for the National Titles but the competition only allows swimmers who are over 14 to compete, meaning the 13-year-old will have to wait until next year. Along with Steele, Orana Aquatic swimmer Ayla Pittock won bronze in the 10 years girls 50m breaststroke, making the pair the only two Dubbo competitors who medaled at the state age championships. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/17010590-ddac-49fe-8636-ea9616c4d414.jpg/r2_0_3273_1848_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg