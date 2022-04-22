sport, local-sport,

Dubbo Macquarie has had to wait three weeks to play their second Peter McDonald Premiership match of the season but it has been worth it. The Raiders will hit the road on Sunday and head to Lithgow to take on the Workies Wolves at Tony Luchetti Sportsground in search of their first win of the season after a loss to Mudgee in round one. While it may be frustrating for some teams to wait so long between games but for the Raiders the extended break due to Easter and playing their round one game a week earlier than other teams will mean they welcome back their biggest star. Raiders captain coach Alex Ronayne will return for his side's match against Lithgow and the Macquarie mentor knows it should be a tough game. "The boys are feeling alright, Lithgow's a good team," he said. "We just need to turn up, the boys are keen but we are excited to get over there and have a run." Ronayne will be a massive inclusion for the Raiders after missing the opening match of the season after a jaw injury in the Western Rams' Country Championships campaign. While their skipper returns, Ronayne said the side has been hit pretty hard by injuries even after the opening match of the season. READ ALSO: "The boys are pretty fresh, obviously we've got a few blokes out this week through injury," he said. "One bloke is out with COVID and another guy is out with just a sore knee. "Other than that the boys are very fresh, they're excited and so am I." In a bright point for the Raiders, young talents Dalin Smith, Macleay Ryan and Blake Merritt have all begun to establish themselves as future star first-graders despite only being in the top grade for just under a year. Ronayne believes having a club junior like Merritt in the side, shows how good the club is going at producing talented young stars. "He (Merritt) came through with the under 18s and juniors, he's there along with Macleay Ryan and Dalin Smith," he said. "The boys are doing a good job and it's a real good vibe at the moment." The Raiders will see one familiar face in the Lithgow side with former Narromine Jet Isaac Thompson named to start at hooker for the hosts. Sunday's game is scheduled to kick-off at 2:30pm.

