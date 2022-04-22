sport, local-sport,

They were ravaged by injuries in 2021 but now the Dubbo Kangaroos are fit and firing ahead of their season opener on Saturday. The Roos will host Orange City at No.1 Oval in round one of the Blowes Clothing Cup and the squad has a few changes for the new season. Paul Elliot and Andrew Wise have taken over the coaching ranks while Aaron O'Neill has stepped into the director of rugby for the club. Ahead of their opening match of the season, Elliott said the whole club has put in the effort during the summer to get ready for the new year. "They've been working hard in the pre-season, they've been doing a lot of work," he said. "So they are all fit and ready to go." The 2021 season was tough for the Roos who failed to make the finals and finished fifth in the competition but when healthy the Dubbo club showed enough promising signs to prove they could easily find their way back to the top of the table. READ ALSO: Elliott said the majority of the squad has returned for 2022 and they are all fully fit in time for round one. "All of those guys who had injuries lingering from last season have had plenty of time to rest," he said. "A lot of them have been working hard in the gym as well so they are a fair bit stronger. "Hopefully we can have a much better season on the injury front but they are all ready and looking forward to it." During his short time with the club, O'Neill has had all the Roos' sides in the gym multiple times a week to improve their strength in the off-season to make sure they continue to prove. Elliott knows the work O'Neill and others have done with the playing group will be beneficial at different points in the season. "He has put a lot of work in with the guys and the fitness program plus the gym," he said. "Hopefully that is working for them and it has put has in good shape for the season." While their pre-season has been going since late 2021, Elliott admitted there has not been anyone who has stood out above the rest during the trial fixtures and training sessions. "No one specifically, they've all been working hard," he said. "We've rewarded the blokes who have been there for the majority of pre-season and have been doing the extras. "From the start of the season we are going to reward effort and that's what we've done so hopefully we can set the standard." The Roos will welcome back the likes of experienced outside back Tim Beach who will return from injury on Saturday. The two clubs will play each other in five grades with the colts, second grade and third-grade sides to play in the lead up to the first-grade game. The Dubbo Roolettes will play their first game of the Westfund Ferguson Cup against Orange City will but the match will be played at 5pm, following the completion of the men's first grade game between the two clubs. The hosts will face a determined Orange City side who will be looking also to improve on their results from last season. In the round's other matches, Orange Emus will host the Bathurst Bulldogs while the Cowra Eagles will play their first game of the season at home against the Forbes Platypi. Kick-off for the first-grade match is at 3:15pm.

