sport, local-sport,

Dubbo Macquarie United FC coach Rhys Osborne knows his side will be up for the fight on Friday night when they play local rivals Dubbo Bulls FC. No.1 Oval will host the opening match of round three of the Western Premier League season with the two Dubbo sides set to battle it out under lights. After playing just one match this season so far, Osborne is confident his side will bring a lot of energy to the match. "It's a local derby, a couple of weeks off as well, so they are keen," he said. Macquarie United had a 3-0 loss to Orana Spurs in round one before having a bye in the following round, add Easter to the mix and Osborne knows his side has struggled for time on the field in the last month. "We had the bye so we had an extra week off, we have only played one round," he said. "It is disruptive, especially with the weather, we train on Tuesdays and Thursdays and it seems like every one of those days a storm seems to roll in. READ ALSO: "We've had a pretty interrupted couple of weeks, to be honest, throw in Easter as well, a lot of blokes were away." Like Macquarie, Bulls have only played the one match as well due to a washout in round two which caused their game against Lithgow to be abandoned. The two sides have history through the first few WPL seasons after meeting in the grand final in the tournament's inaugural year. Osborne admitted he already had a bit of a look at his opponents on Friday night, earlier in the year. "I watched a bit of their first round and there was a few new faces in their side so obviously they are working their way into the season as well," he said. "They are the same us because they had a washout so they've only played one game as well. Both sides are going to have to feel their way into the game, I expect things to be pretty passionate. "It's a derby and there is a bit of history there between the clubs but new faces and second game of the season I imagine it might be a bit rusty." On the team front, Osborne was impressed with the performance of one of his side's young guns, while a pair of experienced midfielders will make their way back into the team. "Blake Smith played well in the first round, he brought a lot of energy in," he said. "There are a few guys making their first starts for the year with Justin Sutton, he missed the first round because of his brother's bucks party. "Nick Streicher comes back in also, they are guys who are older heads so they'll bring a bit of maturity and a bit of consistency in the game for us." Macquarie United also recently withdrew from the Australia Cup due to no fields being available in Wollongong at a suitable time, with the home side wanting the match to be played during the week. Kick off from the game is at 6:30pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/71923565-a1ff-4256-8fb4-68129fef6ec3.JPG/r2257_1760_6825_4341_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg