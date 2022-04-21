sport, local-sport,

They've played just one game this season but there is no denying Dubbo Bulls FC will be ready to go for their match on Friday night. Bulls are set to battle local rivals Dubbo Macquarie United FC at No.1 Oval in round three of the Western Premier League, a match which will be both sides' second game of the season. Experienced Bulls player Alex Richardson-Bell said the squad are eager to get back out onto the field for Friday's game. "I'd say 'Foxy' (Scott Fox) sort of told us at training and stuff that we can't take this game easy," he said. There are no easy games in this competition, so we've got to give it our best. "I suppose a lot of the focus after the Panorama game is on us. "We've been trying to focus on stuff that we can do better." Bulls' last match was washed out due to heavy rainfall in Dubbo and Richardson-Bell said the constant stop-start nature of the season has not been easy. "It's been pretty hard, especially with all the rain and stuff," he said. "It is what is, you've just got to keep putting your best 11 on the park every week. "I'm feeling fresh, everyone is back from their little injuries and niggles." READ ALSO: The Bulls' only game of the season so far came against Panorama FC in round one, with the latter winning a close match 1-0. While Macquarie United are yet to win a game this season, Richardson-Bell knows the fellow Dubbo side will be also up for the challenge on Friday. "You can't take any team in this competition lightly because they will put you on your bum real quick," he said. Along with Richardson-Bell, the likes of Kobe Rapley and James Leonard have seemingly benefited in the last several seasons due to some new talent coming through the Bulls' system. The young group coming through at the club is something which has Richardson-Bell quite excited and he is confident a few of them could become breakout stars this season. "Just these young ones like Kane Settree and Braye Smith who have been training with us now, it's been really nice," he said. "It takes a bit of the pressure off some of us who have been there for a few years. It creates a new dynamic, they are looking really good." Kick-off is at 6:30pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/60160705-f285-4e07-bd32-087ef60c6e04.JPG/r2624_2064_7137_4614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg