Clint Lundholm's Amulet Street is no stranger to Royal Randwick and he will return to the place where he almost won the Country Championships final on Saturday. Lundholm has nominated Amulet Street and Ferus forward to run at the historic track on Saturday. Amulet Street has not run since April 2 which was also at Royal Randwick, finishing a brilliant third place in the final of the Newhaven Park Country Championships, a race which showcase 16 of the best country-trained horses. Amulet Street has been nominated in both the CG & E Benchmark 78 Handicap (1400m) as well as the Highway Class 3 Handicap (1400m) with the Dubbo trainer to make a decision closer to Saturday on which race the gelding will run in. READ ALSO: Dunedoo's Hugh Bowman rode Amulet Street in his last two races and could saddle up again for Lundholm on Saturday. The Dubbo trainer has also nominated Ferus for the Highway Class 3 Handicap (1400m) but the horse could be scratched after also being nominated to run at Bathurst's Solider Saddle meeting on ANZAC Day. Wellington trainer Michael Mulholland has put forward Jahbath to run in the Bathurst RSL Club Soldier's Saddle - Class 4 Handicap (1400m) on ANZAC Day while Brett Robb has nominated Great Buy who ran brilliantly at Randwick last weekend. Dubbo trainer Dar Lunn has nominated Praline for the same race in Bathurst. The final fields for both meetings will be confirmed later in the week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

