Orana Spurs coach Ben Manson knows his side are in for yet another tough match this weekend when they host Panorama FC. Spurs will host the Bathurst-based Panorama FC in round three of the Western Premier League, with the match to be played at Hans Claven Oval. Panorama currently sit at the top of the WPL ladder alongside Parkes and Manson knows the visiting side are a classy outfit. "They've played well, they've beaten two of the top teams in Bulls and Waratahs back-to-back and know they've got us," he said. "It's going to be a good game, they are probably the underdogs this season compared to last season. "It's going to be a very, very tough game for us." Spurs will be without one of their key players for Saturday's match but their coach knows the rest of the squad have the ability to get the job done. READ ALSO: "We are missing Joel Tongue due to suspension, same as myself which sucks," he said. "We've got a strong, good team, we've prepped well but I think we have good coverage all round." Without Tongue, the likes of Jared Corby and Bailey Delany will provide the bulk of the experience for Spurs. Spurs' last game came two weeks ago when the played out a 2-all draw with Bathurst 75 and after the Easter break, Manson is confident the side have enough miles in their legs to be a the peak of their powers. "The boys are usually pretty good when they come back, they've just got to get into training again," he said. "We did a bit of fitness last night (Wednesday) at training, they are looking fresh. "We don't have any injuries currently which is handy, other than the suspensions we've got a full squad." While they are yet to play each other, the Spurs coach admitted he seen a bit of Panorama already this season "Two games in and you are playing two of the top teams from last year, to get a win back-to-back that's awesome," he said. "I've watched a little bit of both their games, the first one was in Dubbo and the second was in Bathurst while we were there. "They are playing good football." Spurs will be back in Dubbo for the second time this season and Manson believes playing at home could be a big advantage for the hosts. "Absolutely, we usually play quite well on Hans Claven 2 because that's our training field," he said. "We feel comfortable there, it's going to be a hard game. "You can't write off anyone this season, everyone is going to pretty close in abilities. "I'm just excited to see how we play, because we play a very different game and style to most teams." Kick-off for Saturday's game is at 4:30pm at Hans Claven 2.

