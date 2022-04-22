sport, local-sport,

Kieren Hazelton is optimistic about some of his chances on Saturday when the trainer takes five horses to Wellington Race Club. Wellington will host a seven-race program and Hazelton's horses will feature in three of those. The Gilgandra trainer's day will begin in race one of the day, the Wellington Soldiers Memorial Cub Class 2 Plate - Country Only (1400m) with Corvo set to run. The gelding was impressive two starts ago at Mudgee but produced a poor run at Dubbo on Easter Sunday, something which Hazelton was a bit unsure what to expect of his horse on Saturday. "We think he has a stack of ability but he doesn't put in all the time," he said. "He's a lazy horse at home, he put in a really good race at Mudgee and the horse that won that race as well as the one which came third, they've both come out and won since. "Corvo came out at Dubbo the other day and was really disappointing. We're looking for him to go better than he did the other day, he's on a quick backup. "It's a small but very tough field there." READ ALSO: Hazelton will have Ben Shoof, Bacinblac and Chesty all run in the Glen Gallic Stud Benchmark 58 Handicap (1600m), predicting they all should run well. "I find it pretty hard to split them really, two of them are probably horses in Bacinblac and Ben Shoof that like a bigger sort of a track," he said. "Chesty will probably make it his own luck on pace. "He is stepping up from the 1200m to a 1600m so I just hope he just doesn't want to overdo it and race too fierce going up in distance sharply but he'll go forward. "The other two will probably be in the second half of the field but should be doing their best work late. "I find it hard to split the three of them really, they are all running well without winning. "It looks a suitable race for all three of them." Chesty was originally accepted to start in the same race as Corvo earlier in the day but Hazelton explained his decision as to why he decided to scratch the former. "I was going to start Chesty in the 1400m but I scratched him out of that being a set weights race," he said. "It just didn't seem fair that he was having to start the same weight as a benchmark 41 horse carrying to the same weight as a benchmark 75 horse. "So I elected to go straight to the 1600m with him." Occasional will be Hazelton's fifth and final runner of the day in the Wellington Cup The Big Dance Qualifier Benchmark 58 Handicap (1100m), with the mare to jump out of barrier one. "She's drawn barrier one but I'm not sure it will be a huge advantage for her," Hazelton said. "She is a horse who is probably a miler, she'll probably get run off her feet in the first part of the race. "We just expect to hit the line hard late and it should be good prep." Saturday's meeting at Wellington Race Club will begin with the Wellington Soldiers Memorial Cub Class 2 Plate - Country Only (1400m), which is set to jump at 12:41pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

