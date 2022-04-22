sport, local-sport,

They are one of the title favourites for the Peter McDonald Premiership but Dubbo CYMS knows there is a lot of improvement left in them. CYMS will host Bathurst St Pats in round two of the Western competition on Sunday at Apex Oval and the hosts are looking to bounce back from a loss in round one. Two weeks ago CYMS were defeated by Orange Hawks 24-22 in their opening match of the season and captain Jarryn Powyer knows the week off has been good for the hosts. "It's always good to have a game then have some time to regroup and have a think about what we can improve," he said. All teams had a week off over the Easter period and Powyer said even after the loss CYMS kept things quite simple during the two weeks leading into Sunday's game. "'Shaggy' was really good about it actually, we trained on Wednesday before Easter then had the Friday off," he said. "Even coming off a loss he was pretty casual about it, he let us have time off then we came back and had a good week. "We're looking forward to a bit of redemption this week." READ ALSO: CYMS will be without Alex Bonham this weekend with Jordi Madden set to take his place in the halfback, something which has Powyer quite excited. "All of our young blokes coming up we are really looking forward to," he said. "Jordi is someone who probably got overlooked because of his size in previous years but you just can't not pick him at the moment. "He's been unreal in the footy he played in the 21s and reserve grade last year. "Honestly the minutes he played he has probably been our best player when he comes on so I'm really excited to see him starting in the seven." CYMS have a young core now of Madden, Tom Stimpson, Jaymn and Mitchell Cleary along with James Stanley which shows bright signs for the club. One of the more experienced players in the side, Powyer said he is eager to work with the next generation of CYMS first-graders. "Even Jayden Merritt, I know he has been around CYMS for a long time but he hasn't been that consistent starter," he said. "But looking to the future those boys led by 'Jaydo' could be strong for a few years to come so it's good to see. "I've been around for a long time and I've been waiting for a young core to come through, I think that's what this new crop coming through now is doing. "They obviously bring a lot of energy being younger fellas but they are keen and fresh." While not much is known about St Pats, Powyer said his side is focusing solely on themselves after a less than ideal round one performance. "Not too much at all, I think these first two rounds everyone is in the same boat," he said. "Really it's too early in the season to be worrying about what other people are doing, I'm sure people are just working on their own games. "I know the takeaway from our first game was looking at what we can do better and there is a stack to work on. "When you've got two training sessions in a week it doesn't leave a lot of time to worry about what other people are bringing to the game, especially when we have so much to work on ourselves." Kick-off is at 2:30pm.

