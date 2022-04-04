sport, local-sport,

Orana Spurs coach Ben Manson is all too aware it's only round one, but he can't help but be excited by his side's prospects after a commanding start to the Western Premier League season. Spurs began the new campaign in scintillating fashion on Saturday, running out 3-0 winners over Dubbo rivals Macquarie United at Hans Claven Oval. Teenage star Brad Boney-Chille was brilliant in his debut, scoring a goal inside 10 minutes in a player of the match showing, while Jake Ferguson and Bailey McCabe also got on the scoresheet. "I knew that our fitness wasn't there yet but the ability the boys showed on the weekend, it was incredible," Manson said. "It was like we hadn't stopped from last year so it's great to see. Every player who went on the field worked extremely hard and it was really, really good football to watch. "I feel like a proud dad." READ ALSO: - Goats' early charge puts Bulls on the back foot in opening round - Demons setting their sights on round one after draw is announced - Rugby and racing clubs lead tributes for 'great bloke' Vince Gordon While there was impressive performances all over the park in the derby victory, Boney-Chillie was a standout. A former Australian junior representative, Boney-Chillie was vigorously chased by all the Dubbo clubs during the off-season but he proved on Saturday he's fit into the Spurs side seamlessly. "He's incredible. I was so impressed with him. He was exactly what he thought he'd be," Manson said. "Sometimes when younger players come into the game nerves take over but he looked like he was meant to be there. He fit in so well with the team and it was like he's never not played for us. "I've said it before but he's like a senior. He scored a goal, he almost set up another. He was incredible." The performance gave the first indication that Spurs are ready to fight for top spot on the ladder again this season. Manson's team was in first spot heading into the final round last season but the COVID pandemic resulted in the season being cancelled. Many have predicted this season will be the most even edition of the league, but there was plenty of excitement within the Spurs camp after Saturday. "We've got to keep humble and I know the boys are good at that," Manson said. "You get nervous before every game because every game in the Premier League is like a final. "But I think the way we play, the way we communicate, I hope there's good things for us ahead." One of the most pleasing aspects of the performance on Saturday for Manson was the consistent across 90 minutes. Macquarie United is a young side but there's plenty of energy and enthusiasm in the squad. But Spurs never allowed them into the game too much, even as the match changed with players coming off the bench. "I've never had a team where you can replace a player and they're just as good," Manson said. "You're not feeling like it's changing too much. There's the same energy. "I'm very excited for this year with the strength in numbers." The result sets up a bumper round two clash with Bathurst '75. A newcomer to the competition this season, Bathurst '75 feature a host of former Western FC stars and started their campaign with a 5-0 win over Orange CYMS on Saturday.

