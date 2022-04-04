sport, local-sport,

The anticipation for round one of the AFL Central West season is continuing to build after the Dubbo Demons travelled to Tumbarumba for a trial match over the weekend. As has become a custom for the Demons, the Terry Lyons-coached side made the trip south to Tumbarumba on Saturday for a pre-season hit-out ahead of their opening match against the Bathurst Giants on April 30. While Lyons was absent for the match, club president and ruckman Tom Skinner said there was a lot to be impressed by in the Demons' close loss. "It was good, it was a bit of a wet weather one and game it was close," he said. "It was fairly competitive, they've got some very handy players who play out of Albury who came to play with them. "We were a little bit outgunned but it was good to have a first out of the season as well as seeing a few new blokes put the boots on to see how they react in-game situations." The likes of Skinner, Dylan Fairall and Joe Hedger were all part of the squad which played on the weekend while Tom Byrnes was unable to play. Like all other winter sporting codes, the Demons squad have not had a match since August 2021 after COVID-19 forced a premature end to the season and Skinner believes it was a good test for the group to see where they are at heading into the opening round. READ ALSO: "It was good to blow a few cobwebs out and build up some match fitness," he said. "Like as much running as we do at training, it is not that hard, physical contest you need for the games." With the Giants awaiting them in round one, Skinner says the match will be an emotional one for both clubs after an off-season tragedy struck the Bathurst club. "With them having lost young Oscar Mann through the off-season, we are hopefully going to do something to honour him," he said. "It's a bit of a sad one that one, it'll be a big challenge first week because they will be all up and about the honour him. "There's been some very intense matches between us and them so we're looking forward to the challenge of round one." For the Demons, their round one preparation will continue on Saturday when Bathurst hosts the competition's gala day which will be all sides' first chance to have a look at their opposition. This season will also be one of celebration for the club with its 40th year anniversary to take place later on in the season on July 30 when all three sides host the Bathurst Bushrangers in what has been dubbed 'Dubbo Reunion Round'. The Demons will once again have three senior sides this season with a Women's, Tier 1 and 2 Men's sides all competing in the AFL Central West competitions. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/86862118-cf54-4304-b037-cc43d27652d9.JPG/r0_709_4652_3337_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg