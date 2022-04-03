sport, local-sport,

The local rugby union and racing communities as well as many others from the Dubbo region will come together on Monday for a celebration of the life of Vince Gordon. Gordon passed away last Saturday, March 26, at the age of 60 following a battle with cancer. The general manager at Dubbo Turf Club as well as a coach and official at Dubbo Kangaroos Rugby Club, Gordon was someone who made a real impact in his community. Born and raised into a horse loving family in Condobolin, Gordon was appointed general manager of the Dubbo club in 2014 and oversaw exponential financial growth and capital development at the club for the best part of a decade. READ ALSO: - Bowman praises Amulet Street after Country Championship Final placing - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership - Goats' early charge puts Bulls on the back foot in opening round Gordon defiantly led the club through the 2017-2019 drought and the COVID-19 pandemic and was instrumental in securing significant financial assistance for major projects including the slow work track and new stable complexes. "Our club and the racing community in Dubbo and the Central West are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend Vincent," Dubbo Turf Club president, Chris Davis, told Racing NSW. "Vincent's dedication and enthusiasm were unparalleled as he committed to growing the footprint of racing in Dubbo and the Central West. "Not only will Vincent be remembered as a dedicated and accomplished racing administrator, highly respected by his colleagues and peers, but also a wonderful father, grandfather, husband and friend." Gordon's involvement with rugby union in Dubbo stretched back to the early 2000s when he began coaching the under 8s. He coached through to the under 17s and then worked with the senior grades and also went on to coach the Kangaroos' first grade side. In a post on social media, Dubbo Junior Rugby Club president Adam Willner described Gordon as a coach "that demanded respect, integrity and commitment from all the players that he coached and they were all better rugby players and people because of it". "This commitment led to great success on the field for our club culminating in him coaching winning premierships in 2011-U15 Blues and 2012-U17 Blues," the statement read. "He was also a long standing committee member on the junior board as well as Central West Junior Rugby where he was vice president for a number of years as well. "Vinnie was, to put it simply, a great bloke who loved his rugby, our club and his family and is going to missed by all that knew him." Gordon is survived by his wife Tania and his children Stephanie and Hamish. A funeral service will be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church from 11am on Monday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/cea7aabf-6e3c-46f0-adff-cb9b22766f99.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg